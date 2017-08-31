The Samsung Galaxy S9 may come with a dual-camera, Snapdragon 845 and 4 GB of RAM, claims report

It been a few months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 was announced and it took the world by storm with its bezel-less infinity display. Now, a report by XDA-Developers has revealed some alleged details about the next generation of Galaxy S smartphone, which is likely to be the Galaxy S9.

According to the report, the model number for the Galaxy S9 would be SM-G960. Previously, the S8 and S8 Plus had the model numbers SM-G950 and SM-G955 respectively. Also, it appears that the Galaxy S9 will be powered by a new, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and that it will most definitely run on Android 8.0 Oreo. XDA's sources indicate that Samsung will be hoarding the first batch of the Snapdragon 845 chipsets. A report on SamMobile also appears to back up these rumours.

One key thing to notice in this report is that the S9 might come with 4 GB of RAM, which feels a bit odd since the S7, S7 Edge and S8 all had 4 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 8 and and the S8 Plus however, have models with 6 GB of RAM. According to the report, Samsung devices have been known to suffer from a lack of memory and it would make sense for the S9 to have at least 6 GB of RAM to accommodate the "heavy-handed UX".

There is also speculation that the Galaxy S9 will become the first Galaxy S series smartphone with a dual-camera setup. This last seems more likely because Samsung did introduce a dual-camera on the Note 8. Also, it looks like the fingerprint sensor will not be embedded in the display, but most likely be in the form of a rectangular cutout at the back of the phone, says XDA.

The Galaxy S9 will keep the QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display which has made the S8 and Note 8 extremely popular. Also retained will be the IP68 water-resistance rating. These rumours and speculation have not been backed up by substantial proof and should be taken with a pinch salt. As with all smartphone launches, we can expect to see a number of leaks and rumours surfacing online as the launch day nears.