Samsung lands first batch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipsets for Galaxy S9: Report

While Samsung is a day away from unveiling the Galaxy Note 8, latest reports suggest that the company has reserved the first lot of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipsets for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

The news comes after Vietnamese publication Techrum reported a post by tipster 'I ice universe' claiming that a mutual agreement between the companies was confirmed.

This would come as a surprise for competitors who would be assuming that the Korean tech giants will be busy planning the launch of their latest Note series smartphone. Qualcomm had themselves inadvertently disclosed information about their latest chipset last month while filing a complaint with the International Trade Commission against Apple. The chipset which is expected to unveil later this year will be the successor to the company's current flagship, the Snapdragon 835.

The report by Techrum also points out that the news could mean that the LG G7 which is expected to launch at CES or MWC next year, may not feature the Snapdragon 845. This could suggest a repeat in Samsung's strategy to land Qualcomm's flagship chipset first which could hurt the likes of smaller players like LG.

It would, however, be interesting to see whether Samsung decides to launch a Snapdragon 845 variant of the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ outside US and Chinese markets. The S9 is expected to launch in all other markets including India and Germany with the next generation Samsung in-house Exynos chipset.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday at an event in New York in a bid to go head to head with arch-rivals Apple ahead of the launch of the new iPhone.