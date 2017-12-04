Samsung Galaxy S9 expected to come in a Purple variant, other colours to remain same as the Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S9, the successor to the Galaxy S8, is expected to be launched in March 2018. Tidbits surrounding the upcoming launch have already started leaking on the internet. The latest leak deals with the colour of the device.

According to a report on Sammobile, the company might bring a new purple-colour variant of the device. The black, gold and blue are expected to be the same as available on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a dual-camera set up, thereby making the Galaxy S9 the first smartphone in the Galaxy S series of smartphones to come with a dual camera setup.

The Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a QHD+ display with 80-90 percent screen to body ratio. The company is expected to remove the bezel present at the bottom of the previous devices, as in the Galaxy S8. The recent flagship by Apple, the iPhone X has over 80 percent of screen to body ratio. The next Galaxy S phone is expected to come with 9 percent more screen to body ratio than the iPhone X.

Galaxy S9 is expected to come with Snapdragon 845 and 6 GB of RAM. According to a Geekbench benchmark listing, the device which is expected to be Galaxy S9 with octa-core Exynos processor scored 2680 on the single core and 7787 on multi-core test.

Samsung has recently patented under-screen fingerprint sensor which is expected to come on the Galaxy S9.