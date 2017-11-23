Samsung expected to show off its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at CES 2018; likely to be a minor upgrade

The year 2017 has not ended and rumours about the next generation of Samsung’s Galaxy devices have already started surfacing on the internet.

It is likely that the company is currently working hard on its next Galaxy S Series device, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus but the company has not announced anything officially at the time of writing.

According to a recent report by Venture Beat, Samsung is planning to show off the S9 and S9 Plus at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. This is expected to be earlier than the usual cycle by Samsung, as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were announced after CES. The official launch event is expected to take place in the month of March, similar to the timeline that the company followed this year.

The report points out that both the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will come with a design identical to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. This means that this will be an incremental update or a ‘tock’ year for the company where it improves upon the previous generation but does not introduce anything groundbreaking or radically different.

Samsung has codenamed the devices as ‘Star 1’ and ‘Star 2’ along with SM-G960 and SM-G965 as model numbers for the S9 and S9 Plus. One thing to note here is the fact this is not the first rumour on the internet regarding the devices.

Both the devices will come with same ‘curved-edge’ design and similar 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display screens with Super ‘AMOLED’ ‘infinity’ displays. The next generation devices will be powered by a 10-nm fabrication process which indicates that they are likely to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 along with Exynos models for some markets. Moving to other details about the smartphone, the company is likely to offer the device in two variants, the first one with 4 GB RAM and the second one with 6 GB RAM.

Both the devices will pack 64 GB internal storage along with the ability to expand the storage with the help of a microSD card and a dual camera setup on the back of the device which is similar to the one present in the Note 8. The interesting thing to note here is that both the devices will come with the 3.5-mm headphone jack. The report points out that Samsung will set the dual camera and the fingerprint scanner in a vertical manner so that users don’t accidentally put their fingers on the camera modules of their devices. The devices are likely to pack AKG stereo speakers.

Last but not the least, the company is also planning to launch a new ‘backward-compatible’ DeX docking station which uses the screen of the smartphone a touchpad or a virtual keyboard.