Samsung Galaxy S9 rumoured to sport a screen-to-body ratio of 89-90 percent by getting rid of the bottom bezel

The upcoming Galaxy S9 has been involved in a number of rumours and speculations in the past few weeks. Now a tipster has revealed that the bezels on the Galaxy S9 would be even less than that on the S8, effectively giving the phone an 89-90 percent screen to body ratio.

According to a report by Sammobile, the tipster claims that the bottom bezel present in the Galaxy S8 would be completely removed in Galaxy S9. Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 smartphone did the same thing bit in the opposite direction, meaning they removed the top bezel of the phone keeping a tiny amount of bezel in the bottom which housed the front camera.

The top bezel of the Galaxy S9 is expected to be even narrower than the bottom bezel of the S8 according to the report. The side bezels would most probably remain unaffected as the curved display already makes them appear non-existent.

A report by GSMArena claims that the Apple's latest flagship iPhone X has a screen-to-body ratio of upto 81.49 percent. If this is true then the S9 would have up to 9 percent more screen on a body that would most probably be same in size as the iPhone X.

According to a recent report by Venture Beat, Samsung is planning to show off the S9 and S9 Plus at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. This is expected to be earlier than the usual cycle by Samsung, as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were announced after CES. The official launch event is expected to take place in the month of March, similar to the timeline that the company followed this year.

Reports have speculated that the Galaxy S9 will be the first smartphone in Samsung's S-series lineup to sport dual cameras. The phone reportedly is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor and also Samsung's Exynos 9 9810 chipset.

However, these are just rumours and no concrete information thus far has come to light about the Galaxy S9 and all information should be taken with a pinch of salt. We shall keep on updating you as more information surfaces online.