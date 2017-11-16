Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 plus expected to come with a dual-camera setup and tricks similar to the iPhone X

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus closer to the the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2018. The company is expected to feature a special anti-glare camera coating on a vertical dual camera setup on the device.

The Samsung flagship is also reported to borrow some ‘tricks’ from the iPhone X. It is being speculated that the upcoming Samsung flagships may feature a robust facial recognition system. According to a report on GizmoChina the company will also provide AKG headphones with the launched devices. But, the report clearly mentions that this doesn’t mean that it is going to remove the headphone jack from the devices. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are reported to begin mass production from next month.

Earlier reports have suggested, that apart from the two variants, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung will also launch a mini version of the Galaxy S9.

The company has recently patented the under screen fingerprint technology which is also likely to be featured on these smartphones. The Samsung flagship is expected to feature the next gen Snapdragon 845 and will come with a 6 GB RAM Variant.

Yes you'll see an earlier announcement of #GalaxyS9 with dual cam,"faster"and with some new"tricks"(they say) ala #iPhoneX ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T0ZJlhS0L4 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) November 13, 2017

The Mobile World Congress is scheduled to be held between 26 Feb and 2 March in 2018 and the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones might be launched on 25 February 2018.