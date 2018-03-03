Counting of votes latest updates: BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the people of Tripura for giving a massive support to the party in the state. He said the BJP's success is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of the North Eastern region of India.
Several BJP leaders took to Twitter to congratulate Shah and Modi over the win.
Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary board will meet at 6 pm to choose the next chief minister of the state. If media reports are to be believed, Biplab Kumar Deb, the current state BJP president, is likely to be given the position.
Responding to reports, Biplab Deb said that he will abide by party's orders and the BJP Parliamentary board will decide if he should become the chief minister.
The BJP-IPFT alliance is inching towards a two-thirds majority in the Tripura Assembly. While the BJP and IPFT are leading in 41 seats, the CPM-led Left Front is now squeezed to just 18 seats. Meanwhile, Deb has won from Banamalipur by a margin of over 5,000 votes.
Speaking to the press, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said, "We are happy with the trends that we are seeing in Tripura. This is due to the blessing of Mata Tripura Sundari. The trends are such which will encourage BJP to form the next government, We are awaiting the final results. We will win over 40 seats and form the government."
Speaking to News18, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that urban and tribal voters have backed the BJP to overthrow the CPM. He alleged that under the Left Front, the state was lagging behind other states in India. He also termed BJP's tie-up with the IPFT as a gamechanger. Meanwhile, the gap between the BJP and the Left Front has widened.
Sunil Deodhar, BJP in-charge of Tripura has expressed confidence of winning the election. He said BJP will sweep the tribal constituencies in Tripura, "Out of the 20 seats where we are leading, we will win 15 to 17 seats. These are tribal seats. The CPM began its political journey with the tribals but the Left later cheated them. They all will vote for us. I am confident."
Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading from Dhanpur by over 1,600 votes. Counting of votes has begun for Assembly elections in Tripura amid tight security. According to reports, paramilitary forces were deployed in sensitive areas of the state. There are 20 centres in the state and a three-tire security system has been put in place by the state government to ensure free and fair polling.
The BJP has, in fact, emerged as a strong contender in all three states and exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.
Political parties in Tripura are keeping their fingers crossed on the outcome Tripura Assembly Election result as counting begins in the left-ruled northeastern state. The counting will begin at 8 am and results are expected by the afternoon.
As trends will begin to emerge shortly, it is important to note that exit polls have failed to present a clear picture and both BJP and ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) appeared confident of a win.
TV channel NewsX has predicted victory for the BJP alliance in Tripura elections, ending the 25-year run of the Left Front in the state. The TV channel gave the BJP alliance 35-45 seats and said the Left Front will bag 14-23 seats while one seat will be won by others.
On the other hand, Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research (CVoter), a Delhi-based agency, hinted at a close fight and predicted the CPM and Left parties to win in 26-34 seats with 44.3 percent vote share. It predicted the BJP alliance to win in 24-32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 percent and said the Congress might win in two seats with 7.2 percent vote share.
The results are expected to have far reaching consequences not only nationally but also within the ruling CPM, which has been in power in the state for the past 25 years, a leader of the Left party said.
"If the Left Front wins in Tripura then there might not be any chance of altering the political draft that has been adopted. But, if the BJP wins then the question of adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP will again come up," a Left leader said.
A senior CPM central committee member, who did not wish to be named, echoed the view and said there is always the chance of change in the draft resolution before it is finally adopted by the party congress.
The central committee member said the West Bengal party unit has a clear understanding about the menace of the BJP, but the Kerala unit is yet to understand the magnitude of the "threat" the saffron brigade poses.
"Our Tripura unit, too, has a taste of BJP's divisive politics," the central committee member said. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury along with a large section of leaders from Bengal have been vocal about the adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP.
But his political line has been vehemently opposed by the party's Kerala unit along with politburo member Prakash Karat, known as a hardliner in the CPM. The CPM central committee had on 21 January voted against the draft political resolution pitched by Yechury proposing alliance with the Congress.
It adopted a draft resolution, which will be placed before the party congress, ruling out any form of electoral alliance or adjustment with the Congress. Election for 59 seats in Tripura's 60-member house were held on 18 February and the results will be declared on Saturday.
Polling in one seat was postponed to 12 March following the death of a CPM candidate.
Highlights
Tripura agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma loses
Tripura agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma (CPM) was defeated by a margin of 6,988 votes by his nearest rival Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in Asharambari ST constituency, Election Commission sources said. Aghore Debbarma secured 12,200 votes, while Jamatiya secured 19,188 votes. - PTI
BJP president Amit Shah arrives at party headquarters
BJP supporters break into celebration as the party gains prominent lead in Tripura
The trajectory of leads+wins at 2 pm
BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb wins from Banamalipur
Neck and neck fight in Nalchar
CPM's Tapan Chandra Das and BJP's Subhas Chandra Das are in a neck and neck fight in Nalchar constituency. CPM ahead by 143 votes as of 1.34 pm
CPM voteshare between 1993 and 2008
Cartoonist Manjul's take on Left's debacle in Tripura
IPFT opens account as Mevar Kr Jamatia wins Asharambari by 6987 votes
101Reporters
Update from Badarghat
Jharna Das of CPM trailing behind BJP's Dilip Sarkar in Badharghat by about 4,000 votes. Das is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura.
101Reporters
With BJP leading in Tripura, supporters have started celebrating
CPM's Rita Kar Majumder in close contest with BJP's Sankar Roy in Sabroom
According to reports, Rita Kar Majumder is ahead by 580 votes right now.
101Reporters
CPM's dilemma in Badarghat
IPFT candidate leading in Ampinagar; BJp trailing in Sonamura
While IPFT's Sindhu Chandra Jamatia is leading on Ampinagar constituency, its alliance partner BJP's Subal Bhowmik is trailing behind CPM candidate Shyamal Chakraborty in Sonamura. Interestingly, Bhowmik had expressed his disenchantment with the allotment, before finally accepting the party's direction to contest from this assembly seat.
101Reporters
The story of Congress' decimation in Tripura
The Congress party has only garnered 1.9 percent in the ongoing Assenbly election. However, in 2013, the party garnered nearly 45 percent of the popular vote. The Grand Old Party has also failed to gain a lead in any of the seats.
12.30 pm update
12 pm update
The seat trajectory in Tripura
BJP win in Tripura is a tectonic shift in national politics
The impact of Tripura result, where the BJP contested 50 seats in 2013 and lost its deposit in 49, cannot be overstated. It points to a tectonic shift in national politics where BJP has emerged as the true national party.
Revolutionary verdict, says Ram Madhav
BJP sure of forming government in Tripura
BJP leading in 35, IPFT in 7 seats
Alliance with IPTF a gamechanger for BJP
Himanta Biswa Sarma, the man behind the BJP’s performance in Tripura, told CNN-News18 that alliance with IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) was the gamechanger. “Alliance with IPFT could have been suicidal or give us huge advantage but Amit Shah was sure it will get good results. Many people did not want merger but the BJP president was in favour and that has helped. If Amit Shah is a student of post graduation, Rahul Gandhi is in nursery in terms of politics,” said Sarma, party's key strategist in the North East.
Dhanonjoy Tripura of IPFT leading from Raima Valley
However, Lalit Mohan Tripura of CPM trails behind the IPTF candidate by a tiny margin only.
CPM candidate Tapan Chakraborti leading in Chandipur constituency
Himanta Biswa Sarma confident of a win in Tripura
Speaking to News18, Assam minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Tripura. "The vote is the reflection of the failure of the CPM. Under CPM, Tripura is at least 20 years behind other states. The urban and tribal voters, who were disenchanted with the Left, have voted for the BJP."
11 am update
BJP leading in Pabiachhara
Bhagban Das of BJP leading is in Pabiachhara, while pushing the Incumbent CPM MLA Samiran Malakar to the second position.
10.45 am | ECI counting update
Manik Sarkar leading by more than 1,600 votes
IPFT's NC Debbarma leading with a big margin from Takarjala
BJP leading in 2 seats
BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb is leading from Banmalipur. On the other hand, Parimal Debbarma of BJP is leading from Ambassa.
Late Tripura minister leading from Krishnapur
According to Financial Express, Tripura Fisheries and Cooperation minister, Khagendra Jamatia, who passed away on Friday is leading from the Krishnapur constituency. However, if he wins, bypolls will be held in the constituency.
This is a vote for change, says Kiren Rijiju
"Nobody thought that any party would give a tough fight to the CPM. But we have given that shock to the Leftists. I am sure this is a vote for change," said Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
BJP leading in Radhakishorepur
Pranajit Singha Roy, BJP candidate from Radhakishorepur, is currently in lead. He had won the same seat on a Congress ticket in 2013.
BJP touches magic figure of 31
According to latest figures, BJP has touched the magic figure of 31, the minimum number of seats required to form the government. However, these are just trends.
Two hours into counting, here's how the trajectory of leads and wins looks so far
Tribals will vote for us, says Sunil Deodhar
"Out of the 20 seats where we are leading, we will win 15 to 17 seats. These are tribal seats. The CPM began its political journey with the tribals but the Left later cheated them. They all will vote for us. I am confident," Sunil Deodhar, BJP Tripura in-charge told News18.
Brinda Karat confident of a Left win
10 am update from the Election Commission of India
9.50 am update
The CPM-led Left Front has crossed the half way mark, leading in 33 seats. The BJP is ahead in 22 seats. However, these are just trends and the EVM votes are yet to be counted.
CPM leading in Asharambari
CPM candidate Aghore Debbarma is leading in Asharambari Constituency by 92 votes, reports Hindustan Times.
Ahead of counting of votes, CPI-M, BJP confident of forming govt in state
Both the ruling CPM-led Left Front and the opposition BJP sounded optimistic about forming the next government in Tripura as officials prepared for Saturday's counting of votes cast in the 18 February assembly elections.
Advantage BJP? Tripura is clamouring for a change
Early results in Tripura show that the BJP and CPM are set to for a photo finish. Regardless of the final result, it is apparent that this is a huge turn in BJP's fortunes which was nearly non-existent in Tripura in line with its outlier status in Northeastern states. In Tripura, specifically, BJP seems to have emerged as the umbrella party leading an anti-Left alliance. The new generation of voters who have been witness to nothing else but Manik Sarkar reign clearly is clamouring for a change.
Sudip Roy Burman leading from Agartala
According to Hindustan Times, Sudip Roy Burman, who won the Agartala seat in the 2013 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, is leading from the same seat as a BJP candidate.
Visual from counting centre in Agartala
9 am update
Early trends show that Manik Sarkar's CPM leading in 22 seats, BJP is ahead in 19 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, is leading in one seat.
Congress opens its account in one seat
Numbers changing fast in Tripura
As of 8.50 am, the Left Front is ahead in 19 seats, while the BJP is leading in 14 seats. Congress is yet to open its account.
Visuals from Bishalgarh SDM office counting centre in Sepahijala district
Manik Sarkar leading at the moment
According to TV reports, Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading from his seat in Dhanpur.
Visuals from inside a counting centre in Agartala
Seat tally update at 8.40 am
It seems to be a neck and neck fight between the CPM and the BJP in Tripura.
BJP leading in two seats, say reports
According to Financial Express, the Bharatiya Janata Party has opened its account in Tripura, as it is leading on two seats as per the initial trends.
Bypoll for Charilam seat to be held on 12 March
Polling was conducted only for 59 seats after the death of CPM candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma from the Charilam constituency. The bypoll for the seat will be conducted on 12 March. CPM has declared that its youth front leader Palash Debbarma will contest from the seat, reported agencies.
Barricades have been put up around Ramesh School counting centre in Udaipur sub-division
Scenes from outside a counting centre
Counting to begin in 10 minutes across Tripura amid tight security. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at the counting centre in Udaipur town.
Visuals from inside a counting centre in Agartala
Counting of votes begins in Tripura
RECAP: Modi gave the clarion call of 'Chalo Paltai' in Tripura
In his first political rally in Tripura since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked the current CPM government by calling the chief minister 'purana manik' (referring to him as an old gem) and asked them to adopt 'HIRA' (diamond) Bharatiya Janata Party.
RECAP: Narendra Modi accuses Congress, Left parties of having 'secret understanding' for Tripura polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress and Left parties of having a "secret understanding" for the 18 February Tripura Assembly polls.
"Congress and Left parties like in Kerala and West Bengal have a secret deal for the Tripura polls. To change the future of Tripura, reject the two parties and vote for BJP," Modi said while addressing two election rallies, reported IANS.
Tripura poll: Manik Sarkar delivered nothing; CPM fuelled tribal-non-tribal enmity, says BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar
If the BJP becomes the choice of the people in Tripura on 18 February — when the state votes for a new Assembly — the one man whom the party must thank profusely is Sunil Deodhar. Looking after the affairs of the BJP in Tripura as its in-charge, Deodhar has a good record as a campaign manager. The 52-year-old, who hails from Maharashtra, was the campaign manager for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi during the Lok Sabha election in 2014.
Read the full interview here
Exit polls: CPM to retain bastion, BJP could come close second
In the country's 65-year-long electoral history, the country's dominant Left party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), has never been in direct confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, political developments in Tripura in 2016 and 2017 had set the stage for their first face-to-face battle as the saffron outfit emerged as the key opposition party in this Communist-ruled northeastern state.
BJP could be a close second with 42.8% of vote share: C-Voter
The C-Voter predicted BJP will be a close second with 42.8 percent of the vote share. According to the C-Voter poll, Congress may get 7.2 percent of the seats, while the other candidates will muster 5.7 percent vote share.
For CPM, C-Voter exit poll predicts a seat share of around 26 to 34, while forecasts 24 to 32 seats for BJP. Congress and others are both likely to clinch 0 to 2 seats.
CPM likely to return to power in Tripura, predict exit polls
According to exit poll predictions, the CPM is likely to retain power in its bastion Tripura in the Assembly elections despite the BJP challenging them tooth and nail to end over two decades of Left Front rule in the state.
Of the 60 seats in the Tripura Assembly, the C-Voter exit poll for 2018 predicts that the party with the highest vote share in the state will be CPM, which is forecasted to clinch 44.3 percent of the seats.
Tripura Assembly seats and their reservation status
Three-tire security in Tripura as counting in 20 centres to begin soon
Amid three-tire tight security arrangement, counting in Tripura will take place at 20 centres. Paramilitary troops were deployed on Friday night at sensitive areas.
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The first votes will be postal ballots following which the EVMs will be opened for counting.
BJP or Left? Battle of ideologies in Tripura
Will the BJP be able to overthrow the 25-year-old Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government in Tripura or will the CPM-led government stage a comeback for the sixth time in a row?
Follow for the latest news and updates on counting day.
Visuals from outside the counting centre in Agartala
Battle Tripura: How did BJP fare in the last five Assembly elections
Kiren Rijiju says trends in all three states indicate new political direction for country
Commenting on the trends in three states, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that they indicated a new political direction which would have an effect on national politics as well, according to The Indian Express.
Rajnath Singh says BJP's win in Tripura indicates support to BJP's commitment to bring positive change
BJP gained from anti-incumbency in Tripura: Ashok Gehlot
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot told News18 that BJP is leading in Tripura because of the sentiment of anti-incumbency against the CPM in the state.
Manik Sarkar leading by more than 1,600 votes