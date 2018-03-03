You are here:
meghalaya (59/60)
party lead win
CONG 1 20
NPP 1 17
BJP 0 2
UDP+ 1 8
OTH 1 8
tripura (59/60)
party lead win
BJP+ 17 26
LEFT 8 8
CONG 0 0
OTH 0 0
nagaland (60/60)
party lead win
BJP+ 6 21
NPF+ 8 22
CONG 0 0
OTH 1 2

Tripura Assembly Election results 2018 LIVE counting: Amit Shah says BJP success a victory of Narendra Modi's 'politics of development'

Politics FP Politics Mar 03, 2018 15:49:53 IST
  • Left said. ">

    15:49 (IST)

    Left issues statement after its loss, says BJP deployed money and other resources to influence elections

    "The BJP has, apart from other factors, utilised massive deployment of money and other resources to influence the elections. The BJP was able to consolidate all the anti-Left votes, virtually appropriating the erstwhile main Opposition party, the Congress," the Left said.

  • The Indian Express . ">

    15:46 (IST)

    Kiren Rijiju says trends in all three states indicate new political direction for country

    Commenting on the trends in three states, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that they indicated a new political direction which would have an effect on national politics as well, according to The Indian Express.

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh says BJP's win in Tripura indicates support to BJP's commitment to bring positive change

  • 15:22 (IST)

    BJP gained from anti-incumbency in Tripura: Ashok Gehlot

    Congress leader Ashok Gehlot told News18 that BJP is leading in Tripura because of the sentiment of anti-incumbency against the CPM in the state.

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Tripura agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma loses

    Tripura agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma (CPM) was defeated by a margin of 6,988 votes by his nearest rival Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in Asharambari ST constituency, Election Commission sources said. Aghore Debbarma secured 12,200 votes, while Jamatiya secured 19,188 votes. -  PTI

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Amit Shah says BJP's Tripura win is victory of Narendra Modi's politics of development

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Smriti Irani congratulates Amit Shah and BJP

  • 14:48 (IST)

    'Will abide by party's orders,' says Tripura BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb

    "I will abide by party's orders. It's a team victory. We followed Amit Shah. He worked a lot in Tripura. We get confidence with the way the party president works. Whatever responsibility I will be given, I will take it. The Parliamentary board will decide if I would be chief minister. Tripura is not foolish, public support gives us strength," Tripura BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb was quoted as saying by News18.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:43 (IST)

    BJP candidates, Ram Pada Jamatia and Pranajit Singha Roy, with their supporters

    Ayub Sarkar/101Reporters

  • 14:40 (IST)

    BJP president Amit Shah arrives at party headquarters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:29 (IST)

    BJP supporters break into celebration as the party gains prominent lead in Tripura

    Ayub Sarkar/101Reporters

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Rahul a student of nursery if Shah is in PG class of politics: Himanta
     
    If BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today while comparing the two leaders' capability in politics.
     
    "I would say, if Amit Shah is a student of post graduate in politics, Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class," he told reporters here when asked to compare Shah and Gandhi's style of functioning.
     
    PTI
     

  • 14:10 (IST)

    The trajectory of leads+wins at 2 pm

  • 14:04 (IST)

    BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb wins from Banamalipur

  • 14:03 (IST)

    Manik Sarkar can now take shelter in West Bengal, Kerala or Bangladesh, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar can take shelter in West Bengal, Kerala or neighbouring Bangladesh as the BJP is going to form the next government in the state, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.


    "Manik Sarkar has just three options before him. He can go to West Bengal, where the CPM still has some presence. He can go to Kerala, where the party is in power and will rule for three more years or he can go to neighbouring Bangladesh," Sarma told reporters here when asked about his comments on Sarkar during an election rally.

    PTI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:57 (IST)

    Neck and neck fight in Nalchar

    CPM's Tapan Chandra Das and BJP's Subhas Chandra Das are in a neck and neck fight in Nalchar constituency. CPM ahead by 143 votes as of 1.34 pm

    101Reporters

  • 13:53 (IST)

    BJP Parliamentary Board to meet later today to decide CM candidate, says Ram Madhav

    The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet on Saturday evening to decide on the future Chief Minister of Tripura, where the party is likely to form a government, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said. "Our Parliamentary Board (the party's highest decision making body) will meet in the evening and take a call," he said at a press meeting. 

  • 13:50 (IST)

    CPM voteshare between 1993 and 2008

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Cartoonist Manjul's take on Left's debacle in Tripura

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:30 (IST)

    IPFT opens account as Mevar Kr Jamatia wins Asharambari by 6987 votes

    101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:20 (IST)

    Update from Badarghat

    Jharna Das of CPM trailing behind BJP's Dilip Sarkar in Badharghat by about 4,000 votes. Das is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. 

    101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:18 (IST)

    With BJP leading in Tripura, supporters have started celebrating

    Video by Ayub Sarkar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:14 (IST)

    CPM's Rita Kar Majumder in close contest with BJP's Sankar Roy in Sabroom

    According to reports, Rita Kar Majumder is ahead by 580 votes right now. 

    101Reporters

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Now we can also say 'Communist free India'

  • 13:06 (IST)

    CPM's dilemma in Badarghat

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:03 (IST)

    IPFT candidate leading in Ampinagar; BJp trailing in Sonamura

    While IPFT's Sindhu Chandra Jamatia is leading on Ampinagar constituency, its alliance partner BJP's Subal Bhowmik is trailing behind CPM candidate Shyamal Chakraborty in Sonamura. Interestingly, Bhowmik had expressed his disenchantment with the allotment, before finally accepting the party's direction to contest from this assembly seat.

    101Reporters

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Congratulatory messages pour in for Amit Shah and Narendra Modi

  • 12:44 (IST)

    The story of Congress' decimation in Tripura

    The Congress party has only garnered 1.9 percent in the ongoing Assenbly election. However, in 2013, the party garnered nearly 45 percent of the popular vote. The Grand Old Party has also failed to gain a lead in any of the seats. 

  • 12:40 (IST)

    12.30 pm update

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:34 (IST)

    BJP celebrates in Tripura 

    BJP supporters in Radhakishorepur celebrate as party gains lead in over half the seats in Tripura

    Ayub Sarkar | 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:25 (IST)

    BJP workers celebrate in Agartala

    Another BJP supporter says celebrations have started since the party is leading on 36 seats, but they will peacefully wait for final results to be out. 

    Ayub Sarkar | 101Reporters

  • 12:18 (IST)

    12 pm update

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Biplab Deb likely to be next Tripura chief minister

    Tripura BJP chief Biplab Deb is likely to be the next Tripura chief minister, according to News18. He is currently leading from Banmalipur constituency. 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    The seat trajectory in Tripura

  • BJP win in Tripura is a tectonic shift in national politics

    The impact of Tripura result, where the BJP contested 50 seats in 2013 and lost its deposit in 49, cannot be overstated. It points to a tectonic shift in national politics where BJP has emerged as the true national party.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Revolutionary verdict, says Ram Madhav

  • 11:49 (IST)

    BJP supporters in Radhakishorepur celebrate as party gains lead in over half the seats in Tripura

    Ayub Sarkar | 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:49 (IST)

    BJP sure of forming government in Tripura

    BJP leader Sabita Nag says she is 200 percent sure her party will come to power in Tripura as people of the state have entrusted them with change

    Ayub Sarkar | 101Reporters

  • 11:44 (IST)

    BJP parliamentary board to meet at 6 pm, decide on next Tripura chief minister

  • 11:40 (IST)

    We will win more than 40 seats and form the next government, says Ram Madhav

    "We are happy with the trends that we are seeing in Tripura. This is due to the blessing of Mata Tripura Sundari. The trends are such which will encourage BJP to form the next government, We are awaiting the final results. We will win over 40 seats and form the government. The revolutionary results is due to the hard work of the prime minister, who came four times to address gathering. Amit Shah also spent a lot of time here," says Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    BJP leading in 35, IPFT in 7 seats

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Alliance with IPTF a gamechanger for BJP

    Himanta Biswa Sarma, the man behind the BJP’s performance in Tripura, told CNN-News18 that alliance with IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) was the gamechanger. “Alliance with IPFT could have been suicidal or give us huge advantage but Amit Shah was sure it will get good results. Many people did not want merger but the BJP president was in favour and that has helped. If Amit Shah is a student of post graduation, Rahul Gandhi is in nursery in terms of politics,” said Sarma, party's key strategist in the North East.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:24 (IST)

    Dhanonjoy Tripura of IPFT leading from Raima Valley

    However, Lalit Mohan Tripura of CPM trails behind the IPTF candidate by a tiny margin only. 

    Suneet Shukla | 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:19 (IST)

    CPM candidate Tapan Chakraborti leading in Chandipur constituency

    Suneet Shukla | 101Reporters

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Himanta Biswa Sarma confident of a win in Tripura

    Speaking to News18, Assam minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Tripura. "The vote is the reflection of the failure of the CPM. Under CPM, Tripura is at least 20 years behind other states. The urban and tribal voters, who were disenchanted with the Left, have voted for the BJP."

  • 11:07 (IST)

    BJP begins celebrations in Agartala

  • 11:06 (IST)

    11 am update

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:04 (IST)

    BJP leading in Pabiachhara

    ​Bhagban Das of BJP leading is in Pabiachhara, while pushing the Incumbent CPM MLA Samiran Malakar to the second position. 

    Suneet Shukla | 101Reporters

  • 10:50 (IST)

    10.45 am | ECI counting update

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Manik Sarkar leading by more than 1,600 votes 

Counting of votes latest updates: BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the people of Tripura for giving a massive support to the party in the state. He said the BJP's success is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of the North Eastern region of India.

Several BJP leaders took to Twitter to congratulate Shah and Modi over the win.

Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary board will meet at 6 pm to choose the next chief minister of the state. If media reports are to be believed, Biplab Kumar Deb, the current state BJP president, is likely to be given the position.

Responding to reports, Biplab Deb said that he will abide by party's orders and the BJP Parliamentary board will decide if he should become the chief minister.

The BJP-IPFT alliance is inching towards a two-thirds majority in the Tripura Assembly. While the BJP and IPFT are leading in 41 seats, the CPM-led Left Front is now squeezed to just 18 seats. Meanwhile, Deb has won from Banamalipur by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Speaking to the press, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said, "We are happy with the trends that we are seeing in Tripura. This is due to the blessing of Mata Tripura Sundari. The trends are such which will encourage BJP to form the next government, We are awaiting the final results. We will win over 40 seats and form the government."

Speaking to News18, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that urban and tribal voters have backed the BJP to overthrow the CPM. He alleged that under the Left Front, the state was lagging behind other states in India.  He also termed BJP's tie-up with the IPFT as a gamechanger. Meanwhile, the gap between the BJP and the Left Front has widened.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP in-charge of Tripura has expressed confidence of winning the election. He said BJP will sweep the tribal constituencies in Tripura, "Out of the 20 seats where we are leading, we will win 15 to 17 seats. These are tribal seats. The CPM began its political journey with the tribals but the Left later cheated them. They all will vote for us. I am confident."

Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading from Dhanpur by over 1,600 votes. Counting of votes has begun for Assembly elections in Tripura amid tight security. According to reports, paramilitary forces were deployed in sensitive areas of the state. There are 20 centres in the state and a three-tire security system has been put in place by the state government to ensure free and fair polling.

The BJP has, in fact, emerged as a strong contender in all three states and exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.

Political parties in Tripura are keeping their fingers crossed on the outcome Tripura Assembly Election result as counting begins in the left-ruled northeastern state. The counting will begin at 8 am and results are expected by the afternoon.

As trends will begin to emerge shortly, it is important to note that exit polls have failed to present a clear picture and both BJP and ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) appeared confident of a win.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. PTI

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. PTI

TV channel NewsX has predicted victory for the BJP alliance in Tripura elections, ending the 25-year run of the Left Front in the state. The TV channel gave the BJP alliance 35-45 seats and said the Left Front will bag 14-23 seats while one seat will be won by others.

On the other hand, Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research (CVoter), a Delhi-based agency, hinted at a close fight and predicted the CPM and Left parties to win in 26-34 seats with 44.3 percent vote share. It predicted the BJP alliance to win in 24-32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 percent and said the Congress might win in two seats with 7.2 percent vote share.

The results are expected to have far reaching consequences not only nationally but also within the ruling CPM, which has been in power in the state for the past 25 years, a leader of the Left party said.

"If the Left Front wins in Tripura then there might not be any chance of altering the political draft that has been adopted. But, if the BJP wins then the question of adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP will again come up," a Left leader said.

A senior CPM central committee member, who did not wish to be named, echoed the view and said there is always the chance of change in the draft resolution before it is finally adopted by the party congress.

The central committee member said the West Bengal party unit has a clear understanding about the menace of the BJP, but the Kerala unit is yet to understand the magnitude of the "threat" the saffron brigade poses.

"Our Tripura unit, too, has a taste of BJP's divisive politics," the central committee member said. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury along with a large section of leaders from Bengal have been vocal about the adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP.

But his political line has been vehemently opposed by the party's Kerala unit along with politburo member Prakash Karat, known as a hardliner in the CPM. The CPM central committee had on 21 January voted against the draft political resolution pitched by Yechury proposing alliance with the Congress.

It adopted a draft resolution, which will be placed before the party congress, ruling out any form of electoral alliance or adjustment with the Congress. Election for 59 seats in Tripura's 60-member house were held on 18 February and the results will be declared on Saturday.

Polling in one seat was postponed to 12 March following the death of a CPM candidate.


Published Date: Mar 03, 2018 15:32 PM | Updated Date: Mar 03, 2018 15:49 PM

