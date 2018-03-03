Counting of votes latest updates: BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the people of Tripura for giving a massive support to the party in the state. He said the BJP's success is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of the North Eastern region of India.

Several BJP leaders took to Twitter to congratulate Shah and Modi over the win.

Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary board will meet at 6 pm to choose the next chief minister of the state. If media reports are to be believed, Biplab Kumar Deb, the current state BJP president, is likely to be given the position.

Responding to reports, Biplab Deb said that he will abide by party's orders and the BJP Parliamentary board will decide if he should become the chief minister.

The BJP-IPFT alliance is inching towards a two-thirds majority in the Tripura Assembly. While the BJP and IPFT are leading in 41 seats, the CPM-led Left Front is now squeezed to just 18 seats. Meanwhile, Deb has won from Banamalipur by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Speaking to the press, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said, "We are happy with the trends that we are seeing in Tripura. This is due to the blessing of Mata Tripura Sundari. The trends are such which will encourage BJP to form the next government, We are awaiting the final results. We will win over 40 seats and form the government."

Speaking to News18, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that urban and tribal voters have backed the BJP to overthrow the CPM. He alleged that under the Left Front, the state was lagging behind other states in India. He also termed BJP's tie-up with the IPFT as a gamechanger. Meanwhile, the gap between the BJP and the Left Front has widened.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP in-charge of Tripura has expressed confidence of winning the election. He said BJP will sweep the tribal constituencies in Tripura, "Out of the 20 seats where we are leading, we will win 15 to 17 seats. These are tribal seats. The CPM began its political journey with the tribals but the Left later cheated them. They all will vote for us. I am confident."

Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading from Dhanpur by over 1,600 votes. Counting of votes has begun for Assembly elections in Tripura amid tight security. According to reports, paramilitary forces were deployed in sensitive areas of the state. There are 20 centres in the state and a three-tire security system has been put in place by the state government to ensure free and fair polling.

The BJP has, in fact, emerged as a strong contender in all three states and exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.

Political parties in Tripura are keeping their fingers crossed on the outcome Tripura Assembly Election result as counting begins in the left-ruled northeastern state. The counting will begin at 8 am and results are expected by the afternoon.

As trends will begin to emerge shortly, it is important to note that exit polls have failed to present a clear picture and both BJP and ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) appeared confident of a win.

TV channel NewsX has predicted victory for the BJP alliance in Tripura elections, ending the 25-year run of the Left Front in the state. The TV channel gave the BJP alliance 35-45 seats and said the Left Front will bag 14-23 seats while one seat will be won by others.

On the other hand, Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research (CVoter), a Delhi-based agency, hinted at a close fight and predicted the CPM and Left parties to win in 26-34 seats with 44.3 percent vote share. It predicted the BJP alliance to win in 24-32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 percent and said the Congress might win in two seats with 7.2 percent vote share.

The results are expected to have far reaching consequences not only nationally but also within the ruling CPM, which has been in power in the state for the past 25 years, a leader of the Left party said.

"If the Left Front wins in Tripura then there might not be any chance of altering the political draft that has been adopted. But, if the BJP wins then the question of adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP will again come up," a Left leader said.

A senior CPM central committee member, who did not wish to be named, echoed the view and said there is always the chance of change in the draft resolution before it is finally adopted by the party congress.

The central committee member said the West Bengal party unit has a clear understanding about the menace of the BJP, but the Kerala unit is yet to understand the magnitude of the "threat" the saffron brigade poses.

"Our Tripura unit, too, has a taste of BJP's divisive politics," the central committee member said. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury along with a large section of leaders from Bengal have been vocal about the adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP.

But his political line has been vehemently opposed by the party's Kerala unit along with politburo member Prakash Karat, known as a hardliner in the CPM. The CPM central committee had on 21 January voted against the draft political resolution pitched by Yechury proposing alliance with the Congress.

It adopted a draft resolution, which will be placed before the party congress, ruling out any form of electoral alliance or adjustment with the Congress. Election for 59 seats in Tripura's 60-member house were held on 18 February and the results will be declared on Saturday.

Polling in one seat was postponed to 12 March following the death of a CPM candidate.