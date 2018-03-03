Tripura Assembly Election results 2018: BJP Parliamentary Board to meet later today to decide CM candidate, says Ram Madhav

Agartala: The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet on Saturday evening to decide on the future Chief Minister of Tripura, where the party is likely to form a government, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said.

"Our Parliamentary Board (the party's highest decision making body) will meet in the evening and take a call," he said at a press conference, when asked who will be the next Chief Minister of Tripura.

The BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), had surged ahead and established a lead in 39 constituencies, according to Election Commission sources.

The majority mark in the 60-member Assembly is 31.

The BJP Parliamentary Board comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and a few others.