Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Suresh Prabhu shifts to commerce, Nirmala promoted to defence

Nirmala Sitharaman says her addition to defence ministry sends strong message for Indian women
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to News18 said, "I'm overwhelemed, I understand the impact and import of this decision. I just have no ways that I can convey my gratitude to the prime minister and the party that they think I am good enough for the role." She also said that she was glad that she was breaking the glass ceiling and that it sent a strong message for Indian women, that they can work through the system and perform. She added that the cabinet security having two women sends a good message to people looking up to and looking at India. Regarding the discourse around Indian women in the army in a combative role, she said, "I will definitely look into this with an open mind."
Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore expresses gratitude for designation
"My gratitude to the prime minister for reposing faith in me and giving me a very important ministry," new sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said to ANI. He also took to Twitter to congratulate the new council of ministers.
Many congrats to the newly inducted ministers @gssjodhpur, @AshwiniKChoubey, @HardeepSPuri, @BJPShivPShukla & @dr_satyapal#cabinetreshuffle— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 3, 2017
Congrats @nsitharaman ji, @PiyushGoyal ji, @dpradhanbjp ji & @naqvimukhtar ji on elevation to cabinet rank. They are role models for us all.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 3, 2017
Kiran Bedi praises Narendra Modi for giving Nirmala Sitharaman defence porfolio, says Sitharaman is 'brilliant in her work.'
Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday congratulated union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her elevation to Cabinet rank.
In a Twitter post, Bedi praised her and said, "Proud of her. She is brilliant in her work. She has earned her way thru every bit. @nsitharaman Wish her the best." "Only a person of @PMOIndia kind could have appointed @nsitharaman as India's Defence Minister. She is a woman of impeccable integrity+acumen," Bedi said about Modi's choice for the new council of ministers. In governance v need Integrity & capacity to deliver.Missionary zeal with administrative skill.This is what @PMOIndia appears to have chosen," she added.
Proud of her.— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 3, 2017
She is brilliant in her work.
She has earned her way thru every bit. @nsitharaman
Wish her the best pic.twitter.com/0AihfkR9b1
With Nirmala Sitharaman as new defence minister, central security committee to have two women
With the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman as the new defence minister on Sunday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), will now have two women ministers.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is member of the CCS, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is responsible for decisions on external and internal security. Its other members are finance minister Arun Jaitley and home minister Rajnath Singh.
MoS Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's inclusion comes ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls next year
A technology-savvy farmer Gajendra Singh Shekhawat comes from Jodhpur, the home district of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and is a prominent member of the Rajput community. His inclusion in the Cabinet as Minister of State comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections due next year.
Born in Rajasthan's Sikar on 3 October, 1967, he was the national general secretary of the farmers' wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP Kisan Morcha.
Shekhawat was the co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS, and the general secretary of 'Seema Jan Kalyan Samiti', an organisation dedicated to strengthening national security by developing border towns and villages.
BJP says Shiv Pratap Shukla's induction a move 'to balance caste equations'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday turned the spotlight on Purvanchal or eastern Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's efforts at balancing regions and caste equations, political leaders in Lucknow said.
The induction of Shiv Pratap Shukla as a minister highlighted the importance of the Brahmin vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party, they said.
The 65-year-old Shukla, who belongs to Gorakhpur — the citadel of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — joined the Union council of ministers just days after Mahendra Nath Pandey from Ghazipur, also in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was made state BJP chief.
Shukla and Pandey are Brahmins, and the moves are being seen as efforts by the party to keep the community in its fold for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma in Uttar Pradesh is also a Brahmin.
Catch Firstpost Hindi's discussion on the Cabinet reshuffle
Suresh Prabhu reacts to Piyush Goyal taking oath as the new Minister of Railways
"I resigned as railway minister on moral grounds; Piyush Goyal will take prime minister Narendra Modi's dream forward," Cabinet Minister Commerce and Industry Ministry Suresh Prabhu tells News18
I resigned as Rail Min on moral grounds; Piyush Goyal will take PM Modi's dream forward: @sureshpprabhu to @maryashakil on #CabinetResufflepic.twitter.com/rcQW7X60A6— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2017
Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates Alphons Kannanthanam, calls him Kerala's voice at Centre
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Alphons Kannanthanam, a bureaucrat turned politician from the state, for becoming a minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vijayan in a Facebook post expected that the new position would help Kannanthanam become the state's voice in the Union cabinet while effectively intervening into national issues as Union minister.
IAS officer turned politician, Alphons Kannanthanam led Kottayam to be first 100% literate town in India
Born in a non-electrified Manimala village in Kottayam district to a World War II veteran, he pioneered the literacy movement in India as district collector of Kottayam by making it the first 100 per cent literate town in India in 1989.
During his stint as IAS officer, Kannanthanam served in different key positions. He shot into fame when he was the commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority during 1990s and his anti-encroachment drive against thousands of illegal constructions gave him the name 'demolition man'.
Arun Jaitley says Nirmala Sitharaman taking oath as the defence minister is a 'significant landmark'
"Very significant landmark in this reshuffle is that we now have Nirmala Sitharaman as the new Defence Minister," Arun Jaitley said. "It is a case where a minister performs well and earns a higher responsibility for herself. "I am sure, now that I have an extremely competent successor in Nirmala Sitharaman, she will carry the road forward," he added about her role as the defence minister. Jaitley will continue as the Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Jaitley also added that he'll be leaving tonight for Japan as it would not be "logistically possible" for the new defence minister to attend the two day security dialogue.
I am sure, now that I have an extremely competent successor in Nirmala Sitharaman, she will carry the road forward: Union Min Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/0df19i0X7l— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Cabinet rejig, macro data to set stage for markets
Stock market this week will weigh in on August services sector data and largely look up to global trends for direction, say experts.
Investors will also digest the Cabinet reshuffle announced on Sunday, they added. "On the domestic scene, we feel the lower-than-expected April-June GDP data, in an economy which is already witnessing low corporate earnings, would carry a negative overhang. In addition... the Cabinet reshuffle would also have a bearing on the markets in the week ahead," said Arun Gopalan, Head, Research and Funds, Wealth Management, Systematix Shares and Stocks.
PMI data for the services sector for August is due on Tuesday, which would dictate market sentiment, analysts said.
Over the last week, both the Sensex and the Nifty surged 296.17 points, or 0.93 per cent, and 117.35 points, or 1.19 per cent, respectively. —PTI
Manohar Parrikar congratulates Nirmala Sitharaman
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday congratulated his party colleague Nirmala Sitharaman on being appointed the country's first full-fledged woman defence minister.
Parrikar, who served as defence minister from 2014 to 2017, returned to state politics after the Goa Assembly elections earlier this year. Finance minister Arun Jaitley was holding additional charge of the key ministry.
Many congratulations to @nsitharaman Ji on becoming India's next & first full time woman Defence Minister. Wish her all the best.— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) September 3, 2017
Centre admitting its failure by dropping ministers, says Congress
The Narendra Modi government has by dropping ministers from the Union Cabinet admitted its "gigantic failure", Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Sunday.
"The real story is in the dropping and that is where the admission of the gigantic failure of this government comes," Tewari said at a press conference.
He said relieving Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Kalraj Mishra of their portfolios meant "no skilling, no employment generation and in addition the MSME sector has been wiped out".
Tewari also alleged that those promoted to the cabinet rank were being rewarded for working for "khaasaadmi" (VIPs). "The Petroleum Minister in the last 38 months has not served the 'aam aadmi'. It is obvious that he has served some 'khaas aadmi', that he has been promoted," said Tewari. "And coming to the Power Minister, the Power Minister is also the treasurer of the BJP, so obviously he must have performed well." —IANS
Raj Kumar Singh gets MoS (Independent) in Ministry of Power & Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
#cabinetreshuffle : #RajKumarSingh gets MoS (Independent) in Ministry of Power & Ministry of New and Renewable Energy pic.twitter.com/P5X1DuQZ9A— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) September 3, 2017
Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh congratulates new council of ministers
Congratulate all the 13 ministers. I hope they work together towards bringing in New India: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh #cabinetreshufflepic.twitter.com/vpCaoiCgFU— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
NDA is almost dead, BJP only recalls coalition when it needs support, says Shiv Sena
Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.
"BJP-led National Democratic Alliance exists only on paper. Whenever BJP wants some support like in presidential election or in Parliament, we are remembered," rued Raut.
"The NDA is almost dead. It is restricted to only meetings of allied parties," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.
Chidambaram 'welcomes' Prabhu into commerce and industry ministry
Welcome Mr Prabhu to Industry (manufacturing in doldrums) and Commerce (exports stagnant). Best wishes.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 3, 2017
Nirmala Sitharaman thanks 'cosmic grace' for defence portfolio
Nirmala Sitharaman who landed the crucial defence portfolio in a major rejig of the Modi government on Sunday credited her elevation to a Cabinet rank minister to "cosmic grace" and support from party leadership. "Somebody who has come from a small town, grown into the party with all the support of the leadership, and if given such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there. Otherwise, it is impossible," she told reporters after taking the oath.
Here is the consolidated list of all the new ministers and their portfolios
|Minister
|Portfolio
|Previously held portfolio
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|Cabinet Minister Skill Development and Petroleum Minister
|MoS (independent charge) Oil Natural Gas and Petroleum Ministry
|Piyush Goyal
|Cabinet Minister Railway Ministry
|MoS (independent charge) Power Ministry
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Cabinet Minister Defence Ministry
|MoS (independent charge) Commerce and Industry Ministry
|Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|Cabinet Minister Minority Affairs Ministry
|MoS (independent charge) Minority Affirs
|Suresh Prabhu
|Cabinet Minister Commerce and Industry Ministry
|Railway Ministry
|Uma Bharti
|Drinking Water and Sanitation
|Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation.
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|MoS Health & Family Welfare
|-
|Virendra Kumar
|MoS Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs
|-
|Anantkumar Hegde
|MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
|-
|Raj Kumar Singh
|MoS (independent charge) Power
|-
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|MoS (independent charge) Urban Development
|-
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|-
|Satya Pal Singh
|MoS Human Resource Development and MoS Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
|-
|Alphons Kannanthanam
|MoS (independent charge) Tourism and MoS Ministry of Electronics & IT
|-
|Shiv Pratap Shukla
|MoS Finance Ministry
|-
|Santosh Kumar Gangwar
|MoS (independent charge) Labour and Employment
|-
SP Shukla is new MoS, Finance
Yogi Adityanath's rival from the Poorvanchal region, Shiv Pratap Shukla, is now a Minister of State in the finance ministry. Earlier, Santosh Gangwar was a MoS in the same ministry.
Giriraj Singh is now Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Giriraj Singh gets independent charge
Initially, a MoS in the ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj, the Newada MP, now gets the independent charge of the ministry. Initally, Kalraj Mishra was hadnlig the ministry.
Giriraj Singh is now Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Great experience, says Arun Jaitley
While referring to his two brief stints as the defence minister, News18 quoted finance minister Arun Jaitley as saying, "It was a great experience."
Vijay Goel now a MoS, shifted from sports ministry
Vijay Goel, who earlier held the independent charge of the sports and youth affairs ministry, will now be a MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as well as the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Gajendra Shekhawat new MoS, agriculture
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur, who was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on finance and chairperson of the fellowship committee, will now be a MoS in the agriculture ministry. Radha Mohan Singh continues to be the Cabinet minister for agriculture.
Satyapal Singh gets HRD, Water resources and Ganga rejuvenation
Former IPS officer Satyapal Singh, who was inducted into the Modi Council of Ministers, will now be a minister of state in the ministry of Human Resources Development as well in the Nitin Gadkari-led Water resources ministry.
Satya Pal Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on home affairs and Chairperson of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.
Narendra Modi's charisma remains central as BJP strengthens itself, subtly projects inclusion
Another signal from this reshuffle — again subtle, and so largely unnoticed — is that figures who were prominent in the Advani and Vajpayee years are on shaky ground. Several of those who were dropped, including Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, were prominent in that period.
On the other hand, persons who have held official positions in the government have become a more prominent part of this ministry. These include police officers, a former home secretary, and an officer who made a name for the no-nonsense demolition of illegal buildings in Delhi.
Read full analysis here.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey is new MoS, Health and Family welfare, Anantkumar Hegde is MoS, Skill development
Ashwini Choubey is also credited to have raised the slogan "Ghar - Ghar me ho Shouchalaya ka nirman, Tabhi hoga Ladli Bitiya ka Kanyadaan", and has helped construct 11,000 toIlets for Mahadalit families.
Known to have a deep focus on rural India, Hegde is the founder president of Kadamba, an NGO working in the field of rural development, rural health, SHGs, rural marketing and other rural welfare programmes.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey gets MoS Health and Family Welfare; Anant Kumar Hegde appointed MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Omar Abdullah congratulates Nirmala Sitharaman
Wow, straight from MoS (independent charge) to a seat at the Cabinet Committee on Security. Amazing trajectory. Well done @nsitharaman ji.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 3, 2017
Nitin Gadkari gets additional charge of water resources and Namame Gange
Nitin Gadkari, who is already handling the portfolios of road and surface transport along with shipping, will now also be heading the water resources ministry. Initially there were speculations that he may be given the charge of the railway or defence ministry.
Nitin Gadkari gets additional charge of Ministry of Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation.— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Rajyavardhan Rathore is now minister for Sports and Youth Affairs (I/C)
Rajyavardhan Rathore is now also Minister (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel will be MoS— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
KJ Alphons gets independent charge of Tourism and MoS for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Alphons Kannanthanam is a former IAS officer of the 1979 batch, Kerala cadre. He is also a practicing advocate. Alphons became famous as Delhi's "Demolition Man" when he was the commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings.
Alphons Kannanthanam is MoS (Independent Charge) Ministry of Tourism and MoS Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
RK Singh is now power minister, takes over from Piyush Goyal
RK Singh, the former home secretary, will now hold the independent charge of the power ministry, which was earlier handled by Piyush Goyal, who has got a promotion as the new railway minister.
Dharmendra Pradhan is new skill development minister
Dharmendra Pradhan, who had the independent charge of the oil and petroleum ministry, will now be the new skill development minister, replacing Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
Uma Bharti will now handle drinking water and sanitation portfolio, say reports
Uma Bharti, who held the water resources and Namame Gange ministry since 2014, will now be the new drinking water and sanitation minister. Bharti did not attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday as she was in Lalitpur, Varanasi.
Smriti Irani retains Information and Broadcasting ministry, say reports
Smriti Irani, who held the additional charge after the elevation of Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice-President of India, will now retain the I&B portfolio. However, India is likely to get a new textiles minister.
Prabhu's departure from Railways shows pitfalls of having bureaucrats as ministers
Among the key takeaways from Narendra Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle so far as we wait for the allocation of portfolios, Suresh Prabhu's departure would rank lower than Prime Minister's push for inducting bureaucrats and technocrats into his team.
Not less than four out of nine new faces have bureaucratic background and it is a testament to the fact that PM is concerned about the gap in perception and performance. Bureaucrats typically bring in sectoral expertise and are well-trained in the system, but Prabhu's travails with Railways shows that the it could be a double-edged sword. Very often technocrats, who follow policy rather than making them, could become subservient to the system instead of overhauling it.
Suresh Prabhu is the new commerce minister, Hardeep Puri is MoS, Urban Development
Suresh Prabhu is the new commerce and industry minister, while Hardeep Puri is now Minister of State, Urban Development.
Nirmala Sitharaman is new defence minister
Nirmala Sitharaman. who earlier held the independent charge of the commerce and industry ministry, has become the first independent woman defence minister of India. Indira Gandhi had held additional charge of portfolio in between 1980 and 1982.
Three ministers took oath in English, rest in Hindi
All but three ministers took oath in Hindi on Sunday during a swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in which nine new ministers were inducted and four Ministers of State were elevated to the Cabinet.
The three ministers who took oath in English were Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri and former bureaucrat Alphons Kannanthanam.
Sitharaman has been promoted to the cabinet while Puri and Kannanthanam became Ministers of State.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the three others who became cabinet ministers, took their oath in Hindi.
Others who took oath in Hindi were Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde, R.K. Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Satya Pal Singh, all of whom became Ministers of State.
IANS
Who is Shiv Pratap Shukla?
After the Cabinet reshuffle, Arun Jaitley will be off to Japan, reports NDTV
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a popular figure on Quora
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is a Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on finance and chairperson of the fellowship committee. A technology-savvy, progressive farmer; Shekhawat is one of the most followed political leaders on Quora globally.
Congress wishes luck to new ministers
Best wishes to the newly inducted, we hope you will deliver the promises made to the people. We are watching you. #CabinetReshuffle— Congress (@INCIndia) September 3, 2017
New defence minister for India?
According to News18, Arun Jaitley is likely to be relieved of the additional charge of the defence ministry as he wants to focus on the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.
Shashi Tharoor's wise reminder to newly inducted MoS-es
As 7 Parliament colleagues (&2 friends from another life) are sworn in, a small reminder of my observation from May 2014 https://t.co/T2JyYUNbA0— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 3, 2017
Nine new faces including former IFS officer Hardeep Puri, ex-Mumbai Police chief Satyapal Singh and retired IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday as part of a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Narendra Modi government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.
Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Union government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, September 3, at Rashtrapati Bhavan
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2017
The new faces include BJP MPs Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bihar), Virendra Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) and Shiv Pratap Shukla (Uttar Pradesh).
The others are Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam.
"The new ministers are going to be strategically placed in key ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people," a source said.
"As a part of the restructuring, six incumbent ministers have resigned," the source said.
Ahead of the reshuffle, six ministers resigned. Sources, however, did not clarify whether any of the new entrants would be given a Cabinet berth. No woman figures in the list.
While he has picked people with proven administrative and professional expertise such as Puri, Satyapal Singh (61), R K Singh (64) and Kannanthanam, he has also chosen lingayat leader Hegde from Karnataka and farmer leaders Shekhawat and Kumar from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Lingayat community is one of the dominant communities of Karnataka which has influenced poll outcomes in several Assembly segments.
There are indications that some of the junior ministers including Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan may be elevated to Cabinet rank.
As government sources disclosed the names, a surprise factor was the absence of members of BJP's allies like JD(U) and Shiv Sena from the list.
Though top BJP leaders maintained silence on the development, sources in the party said it was likely due to lack of a formula for representation which could satisfy all allies.
Paving way for the rejig, Union ministers — Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey — had resigned two days ago.
Uma Bharti, too, had offered to resign, but her fate hangs in balance amid speculation that there may be a few more exits.
There was speculation over the likely choice for the post of the defence minister, and names of Suresh Prabhu and Nitin Gadkari were doing the rounds.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley is at present holding the additional charge of defence and he has already given indication of relieving the charge.
While Shukla (65) is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Choubey (64) has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Buxar in Bihar.
Virendra Kumar represents the Tikamgah constituency of Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.
Hegde is a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, while Raj Kumar Singh is a first time MP from Arrah in Bihar. Shekhawat represents Jodhpur seat in the Lower House.
Satya Pal Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and a former Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer of the 1980 batch.
Kannanthanam was known as 'Demolition Man' for having ordered razing of thousands of illegal constructions when he was heading the Delhi Development Authority.
Committed to his track record of identifying fellow team members on the basis of merit and future potential, the prime minister will place them strategically in key ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people, they said.
The prime minister is committed to his vision of a new India, which will be built on the foundations of development and good governance, to further the cause of the poor, marginalised and the deprived segments of the society, the sources said.
With inputs from PTI
