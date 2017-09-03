1/7
Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath before President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with some new members of Cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal checks the time as he waits with Cabinet colleagues Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Dharmendra Pradhan for the swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
Piyush Goyal being sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with some new members of cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to newly inducted cabinet member RK Singh at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal ,Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi , Dharmendra Pradhan during the swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
