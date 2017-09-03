1/7 Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath before President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath before President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

2/7 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with some new members of Cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with

3/7 Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal checks the time as he waits with Cabinet colleagues Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Dharmendra Pradhan for the swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal checks the time as he waits with Cabinet colleagues Nirmala Sitharaman

4/7 Piyush Goyal being sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Piyush Goyal being sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

5/7 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with some new members of cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with

6/7 President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to newly inducted cabinet member RK Singh at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to newly inducted cabinet member RK Singh at Rashtrapati