Latest updates

The CBI today arrested Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in connection with its probe in the INX media case, officials said. Congress leader and top lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Karti at the Patiala House court today.

Karti was arrested at Chennai airport at around eight in the morning when he returned from the United Kingdom, they said.

Karti Chidambaram has been arrested in Chennai in the INX Media case for non-cooperation with the CBI. He is set to be brought to Delhi later in the evening.

#FLASH Karti Chidambaram taken into custody by CBI at Chennai Airport over INX media case. pic.twitter.com/91WjX5fQ80 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Karti Chidambaram has landed in Delhi, according to Times Now. CBI cars are waiting in which he will be taken to Patiala House court.

The focus of CBI's remand application is that once Chess Management was hired, rules were made for his 'services'

Both P Chidambaram as well as Nalini Chidambaram have refused to answer any questions about Karti's arrest, reported CNN-News18 and India Today.

The Congress has reacted to Karti Chidambaram's arrest, saying it was "diversionary tactics", and a result of "political vendetta" by the Centre.

With the arrest coming only a day before the Parliament reconvenes, political observers told NDTV that it could blunt the Opposition's attack on the government's alleged soft stance on corruption.

The CBI had earlier carried out searches at the homes and offices of Karti across four cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by the Peter and Indrani Mukerjea to scuttle a tax probe.

The CBI had filed the FIR against Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

The agency has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius. The CBI has said it has also recovered vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services.

These vouchers were issued in favour of Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm "indirectly" owned by Karti Chidambaram, the CBI had alleged.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, after the CBI searches on 16 May, had issued a strong statement in response to the raids, saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.