In Association With

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Judge Loya died due to 'heart attack', no cause for suspicion, says Nagpur Police

India FP Staff Jan 16, 2018 18:52:24 IST

The Nagpur Police on Tuesday said that there was no cause for suspicion regarding the death of judge Loya and that he had indeed died of a heart attack, according to media reports.

"Nagpur Police undertook a thorough investigation in this case and his death was due to a heart attack", Shivaji Bodkhe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur told reporters.

"The postmortem, as well as the forensic reports too, confirm the same. There was nothing unusual in the report," he said.

Special CBI judge Loya, who was presiding over the alleged Soharabuddin fake encounter case at the time, died in Nagpur on 30 November 2014, where he was visiting to attend a colleague's daughter's wedding.

File image of Judge BH Loya. Image courtesy: Facebook

File image of Judge BH Loya. Image courtesy: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday placed the documents related to death before the Supreme Court. It told the court that barring certain confidential reports placed by it, the petitioners can access other documents.

The court later listed the matter for hearing after a week, although not specifying any date.

Nagpur Police's statement comes days after Loya's son Anuj too had said that he did not have any doubts about the way his father had died.

"I had an emotional turmoil, hence I had suspicions about his death. But now we don't have any doubts about the way he died," he said to reporters. "Earlier my grandfather and aunt had some doubts about his death, which they shared. But now neither of them has any doubts," he added.

When Anuj was asked if he wanted an investigation into his father's death, the 21-year-old said, "I am no one to decide if there should be an investigation. I don't think there was anything suspicious about this."

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 18:52 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 18:52 PM

Also See






Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space



Top Stories




Cricket Scores