Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on Saturday struck at an army camp on the outskirts of Jammu city, killing two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and injuring six others, including a Major and a daughter of an Army personnel.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that Subedar Madanlal Chowdhary and Subedar Mohammed Ashraf Mir were killed in the attack by a group of militants.
The army, however, maintained that only one JCO was killed.
Briefing media persons at the main entrance of the camp, Jammu-based Army PRO Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, "In the early hours today after a brief exchange of fire with sentry on the periphery, some terrorists entered the family accommodation complex.
"The quick response teams have cordoned off the area and isolated the terrorists, who are holed up in a few houses (inside the camp)," the officer said.
He said in the operation to evacuate families, one JCO was killed while six persons, including women and children, suffered injuries.
"Due to the presence of women and children in the housing colony, the operations is being progressed cautiously to minimise the casualties," he said.
The major has been airlifted to an Udhampur hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, army officials said.
Army helicopters and drones have been pressed into service to ascertain the exact location of the terrorists, officials said.
While there was no action around the main entrance and vehicles were moving along the Jammu-Lakhanpur bypass in front of the camp, Army personnel in bullet-proof vehicles were engaged in the operation to rescue people from the family quarters in the rear side of the base.
A final assault against the holed-up terrorists would be launched once the rescue operation is over, officials said.
Contingents of para-military CRPF and police personnel have been posted outside the boundary wall and were keeping curious onlookers at bay to avoid civilian casualties. Generators and searchlights were brought to the camp, apparently for a night assault.
Though the exact number of militants was not known, officials said preliminary estimates suggested that there could be three to four of them inside the camp.
Inspector General of Police (Jammu) SD Singh Jamwal told reporters in Jammu that "around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry and his bunker was fired upon. The fire was retaliated. The number of militants is not known. They have been cornered in one of the family quarters."
Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the army's special forces and special operations group (SOG) rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said.
Schools in a five-kilometre radius around the camp have been closed by the authorities as a precautionary measure.
A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city.
Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on an Army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on 9 February, 2013.
Those injured included an Army officer, Havaldar Abdul Hamid, Lance Naik Bahadur Singh and the daughter of slain Subedar Chowdhary, the minister earlier told the House which witnessed protests by BJP members who raised anti-Pakistan slogans.
Published Date: Feb 10, 2018 21:50 PM | Updated Date: Feb 10, 2018 21:58 PM
Highlights
There is no hostage crisis in Sunjwan army camp, ANI reports. The report adds that 19 of the 26 flats have been evacuated so far and the operation continues.
Defence PRO RK Anand said to the press that quick response teams have cordoned off the area in the Sunjwan army camp where the terror attack took place. "They have isolated the militants into a limited area," he said. He added that the operation is still on and due to the presence of families in the area, the operations are being conducted very cautiously to minimize casualties.
Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan army camp. The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 Brigade.
Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, a security official told PTI.
Intermittent exchange of firing between militants and forces continues. The information about the attack was received by the police at around 5 am on Saturday. The police personnel were rushed in from a local police station that lies three kilometres away from the Sunjwan army camp. Policemen at Chenni police station were taken unawares as they woke up to gunshots.
If Pakistan wants good relations with India, it has to end terrorism, says Farooq Abdullah
Army and security officials is capable of hitting back, says Rajnath Singh
Speaking to reporters, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said: "Till operations are not over, it won't be right for me to make any comments. Our army and security officials are doing their responsibility. They will never let our (country) down."
Colonel Rohit Solanki, Havaldar Abdul Hamid and Lance Naik Bahadur Singh and Neha, daughter of Subedar Madan Lal Chowdhary, got injured who were initially shifted to Military Hospital, Satwari and afterwards to Government Medical College, Jammu for treatment.
High alert across Jammu and Kashmir
"Pakistani terrorists have been holed up in a building. They will be eliminated and neutralised," Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh told CNN-News18.
Two JCOs killed and six injured in Jammu terror attack, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri informs Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Inspector General of Police (Jammu Range) SD Singh Jamwal said on Saturday: "Around 4.55 am, suspicious movement was noticed by the Santri and his bunker was fired upon, then the fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn't known yet; they've been cornered in one of the family quarters."
A furor erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly after Speaker Kavinder Gupta said the attack took place because Rohingiya Muslims are living close to the camp in Sujwan, Jammu.
Opposition National Conference and Congress members stormed to the Well of the House after Speaker Gupta's remarks.
As the ruckus turned intense, Gupta adjourned the house for 15 minutes.
Four JeM terrorists are holed up inside the Sunjwan army camp. According to India Today, gunfire is going on inside the army camp.
In the attack that took place at Sunjwan army camp, two people have been killed and four injured, reported The Indian Express.
Authorities on Friday ordered closure of schools in Sunjwan belt of Jammu city in the wake of the terror attack on the army camp. Three to four militants stormed the Army camp at Sunjawan, leaving three persons injured.
"We have ordered closure of schools in Sunjawan area as a precautionary measure in the wake of the terror attack," a senior official told PTI.
The Union minister also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into the matter.
Militants had attacked the same army station in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in that attack before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide) terrorists were killed.
A red alert has been sounded in Jammu city following the attack on the Sunjwan Army camp on Saturday morning. According to India Today, the terrorists entered the camp through a nallah in the backside.
A group of militants hurled grenades and used heavy volume of automatic gunfire to enter the Sunjuwan Military Station, police sources said.
Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afsal Guru who was hanged on 9 February 2013.
"Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri. The santri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. Number of terrorists isn't known. They've been cornered in one of the family quarters. Two have been injured: one Hawaldar and his daughter. Operation is on." Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal told ANI.
Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on Saturday attacked an army camp in the outskirts of Jammu city, leaving three people injured.
The terrorists breached the rear side of the Sunjwan army camp near Chenni in the outskirts of the city during the intervening night, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra expressed concern over the militant attack at Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu on Saturday and reiterated his advise about the need for an uncompromising audit of all security establishments.
According to an official spokesperson, the governor spoke to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu and expressed grief over the death of two army personnel, and wished the speedy recovery to those injured in the attack. — PTI
AK-56 assault rifles, army fatigues, grenades and other ammunition recovered from slain militants at Sunjwan army camp
"Anybody who has tried to breach our boundaries has been met with the might of India," says Smriti Irani
"You can change your friends, but you can never change your neighbours. We as a country are a tolerant nation, cognizant of the fact that we live in a delicate environment. We are today confident enough to have a surgical strike and the world speak about our powers," Union minister Smriti Irani said in Mumbai in light of the Sunjwan army camp terror attack, according to ANI. "We have forever embraced peace and have never been aggressors but anybody who has tried to breach our boundaries has been met with the might of India," she added.
Indian Army releases press note on the operations in Sunjwan
News18 reports that the militants who carried out the Sunjwan army camp attack came from the Punjab border and reached Jammu with the help of two local Kashmiris
Pakistan must stop sending militants to India to improve ties, says Farooq Abdullah
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah lambasted Pakistan following a terror attack on an army camp in Jammu and asked the neighbouring nation to stop sending terrorists if it wanted to improve relations with India.
He said, "war cannot solve any problem" and could lead to bad consequences. "Thus to avoid war with India and improve relations with the neighbouring country, Pakistan must stop the daily routine of sending trained militants to India," Abdullah said while talking to the media at Mulanpur Dakha, 25 km from Ludhiana.
The NC leader suggested that representatives of both the countries should sit together and sort out the matter. He said, "Even after war, problems (between countries) are always sorted out through negotiations."
Read more here
Security beefed up in Pathankot
Security was bolstered in Pathankot district of Punjab in the wake of a terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu in which two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) were killed.
Special police check posts were put up to thwart any attempt by anti-social elements to disturb the peace. A tight vigil is being maintained, Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said.
Vehicles going towards and coming from Jammu and Kashmir were being checked thoroughly at a check post put up at Madhopur on the Pathankot-Jammu highway, said SHO, Sujanpur, Iqbal Singh. The district shares border with Pakistan. The Pathankot airbase station had witnessed a terror attack in 2016. — PTI
Defence PRO corroborates reports of terrorists carrying AK 56 assault rifle, large amounts of ammunition and hand grenades
Two soldiers killed in Sunjwan army camp terror attack , defence PRO says operations will continue till all terrorist are apprehended or killed
Defence PRO RK Anand held another brief press meet, where he said that it has been confirmed that the terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed. "So far one JCO and one NCO, both belonging to Jammu and Kashmir have been killed and 9 others are injured," he added. He said that two of the nine people who are injured are in critical condition. Officials have stated that 150 houses have been cleared and civilians have been evacuated from the area. Anand concluded by saying that operations will continue till all terrorist are either apprehended or killed.
Another militant has been shot Sunjwan army camp, reports News18. Grenades and a Jaish flag recovered from the other slain militant, the report adds. The report adds that operations will likely get more challenging, as it is getting dark.
Timeline of attacks by the Afzal Guru Squad
The Afzal Guru Squad first surfaced with a series of devastating raids in mid-2014 on army installations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Inside the Indian Army bases, the squad left their signatures in blood. In some attacks, the group also left a terse message — It is revenge for Afzal Guru — on the installations which they targeted.
The first raids were carried out by members of the squad against army bases in Mohra and Tangdhar in north Kashmir. They were followed up with attacks in Kathua and Samba of Jammu division. The most devastating attack took place at the Pathankot airbase which put brakes on the fragile India-Pakistan bonhomie.
The announcement of the formation of the Afzal Guru Squad was made by Jaish-e-Mohammad founder and militant cleric Maulana Masood Azhar, whose enmity with India dates back to three decades. Azhar had announced the formation of the Afzal Guru Squad in 2014. The group had more than 300 hundred fidayeen ready to carry out attacks in India, according to a speech delivered by Azhar in January 2014.
Read more here
Defence Ministry sanctions Rs 1,487 crore to Indian Army to boost perimeter security
The Defence Ministry has sanctioned Rs 1,487 crore to the army to fortify its bases in Jammu and Kashmir, North East and several other places to plug their security gaps and protect them from any terror attacks, official sources said on Saturday.
Clearing the project, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set a deadline of 10 months for the Army to carry it out. The Army headquarters has been told to monitor implementation of the project, they said.
The sanction to the project comes amid heightened hostilities between Indian and Pakistani armies along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and several terror attacks targeting military installations. Perimeter security will be strengthened at Army bases under six commands, the sources said.
Read more here
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti chairs high-level security meeting in Jammu following the attack on army camp in Sunjuwan. ANI reports that the meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir police, Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid and other security agencies
Times Now shares visuals of ammunition recovered from militant at Sunjwan army camp. CNN News18 reports that the neutralized terrorist was wearing an army uniform. The report adds that the army chief has briefed the defence minister
18:14 (IST)
By entering fortified Sunjuwan army camp from rear, 'Afzal Guru Squad' exploited security lapse
The 'Afzal Guru squad' which the security agencies believe is behind Saturday's attack on Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu, is emerging as the biggest challenge for security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The suicide attackers of the squad have been able to carry out deadly attacks at will on security forces including the Indian army, who have failed to put a break on their plans.
The militants managed to attack the Sunjuwan Military Station in Chenni, located on the outskirts of the Jammu city, despite a red alert about the possibility of a strike by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants to mark the fifth anniversary of the execution of Afzal Guru. The 2001 Parliament attack convict was hanged inside Tihar Jail and buried there on 9 February, 2013.
Full analysis here
ANI reports that one terrorist was killed and one army jawan was injured during operations at Sunjwan army camp. An AK 47 and other weapons were also recovered from the site.
Booms of guns broke early morning slumbers; residents thought it was army's routine practice
Distant booms of the guns broke early morning slumbers of residents of this garrison town on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday.
And their initial belief of it being usual practice shooting inside the Army camp dissipated as the firing became intense and an alarm was sounded. Soon, it dawned on them — the Army camp has been targeted.
"It all began around 4.30 am with deafening sounds of explosions and gunfire. Initially, we thought it was a routine practice firing but when there was an alarm from inside the camp, we thought something is wrong," said Mohammad Yasir, a resident.
Read more here
There is no hostage crisis in Sunjwan army camp, ANI reports. The report adds that 19 of the 26 flats have been evacuated so far and the operation continues.
Those injured in the terror attack include the daughter of a junior army officer who had come to visit her father during school holidays. Sources said room-to-room intervention was going on to pin down the militants inside the Junior Commissioned Officers' residential building.
All educational institutions within half a kilometre radius of the camp have been shut down for the day.
The attack on family quarters of military personnel was a stark reminder of a similar attack in 2002 when a group of militants in army fatigues killed 30 people and wounded nearly 50 in Kaluchak near Jammu. — IANS
Sunjwan army camp attacked: No point in chasing elusive peace with Pakistan; better if India pays back in same coin
The million dollar question is where do we go from here? First of all, the most difficult part is for policymakers to acknowledge that assaults and the odd surgical strike cannot make the Pakistan Army see sense. Secondly, it's futile to still root for talks with Pakistan though NSA-level talks are continuing. Third, there is no alternative to developing coherent deterrents against unconventional threats; mere diplomacy has failed miserably and threats have magnified.
Our special forces' potential needs to be maximised and remain central in responding to asymmetric threats. This should be the bread-and-butter principle of the NSA. Not just specific to Pakistan alone, but also regarding all areas of strategic interests. Rest assured, China's special forces and the People's Liberation Army have been deployed in covert manners in the development projects of the Maldives and other parts of the region as well, while India still can't think beyond Operation Cactus 2.0.
Full analysis here
NC distances itself from party MLA Mohammad Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
A senior lawmaker of the National Conference raised Pro-Pakistan slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after BJP members condemned the neighbouring country over the terror attack on an army camp in Jammu.
The NC distanced itself from the sloganeering by party MLA Mohammad Akbar Lone which came even as the operation to flush out terrorists from the Sunjwan camp was underway. The NC condemned the slogans, terming them unacceptable.
Party spokesman Junaid Azim Mattu said that the NC chief believed Lone should not forget that he belonged to the party which had rejected the two-nation theory. "The party disowns and condemns his remarks," he said.
Party's working president Omar Abdullah, in a separate tweet, said he endorsed the party president's view and the party would not say anything more on the issue. "We need to focus on the unfortunate developments in #SunjwanArmyCamp and not get distracted by misplaced slogans," Omar said in another tweet.
Read more here
Defence PRO RK Anand said to the press that quick response teams have cordoned off the area in the Sunjwan army camp where the terror attack took place. "They have isolated the militants into a limited area," he said. He added that the operation is still on and due to the presence of families in the area, the operations are being conducted very cautiously to minimize casualties.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was on Saturday rocked by protests with members raising anti-Pakistan slogans after the terror attack on the Sunjwan Army camp in which two JCOs were killed.
As soon as the House assembled in Jammu, the legislators, cutting across the party lines, condemned the terror attack and demanded a statement from the government.
Led by BJP MLA Ravinder Raina, all the members of the saffron party, stood up from their seats and raised anti-Pakistan slogans against the terror strike. The members of NC Ali Mohammed Sagar, CPM MLA MY Tarigami and Congress Member Usman Majid condemned the attack. There were noisy scenes amid sloganeering, resulting in a ruckus in the House.
The House unanimously urged the members to desist from making contentious statements on sensitive issues. The House also agreed that such disagreeable statements should not go in the public domain through any medium in the larger public interest. —PTI
Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan army camp. The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 Brigade.
Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, a security official told PTI.
Intermittent exchange of firing between militants and forces continues. The information about the attack was received by the police at around 5 am on Saturday. The police personnel were rushed in from a local police station that lies three kilometres away from the Sunjwan army camp. Policemen at Chenni police station were taken unawares as they woke up to gunshots.
Speaking to reporters, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said: "Till operations are not over, it won't be right for me to make any comments. Our army and security officials are doing their responsibility. They will never let our (country) down."
Colonel Rohit Solanki, Havaldar Abdul Hamid and Lance Naik Bahadur Singh and Neha, daughter of Subedar Madan Lal Chowdhary, got injured who were initially shifted to Military Hospital, Satwari and afterwards to Government Medical College, Jammu for treatment.
"Pakistani terrorists have been holed up in a building. They will be eliminated and neutralised," Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh told CNN-News18.
Image courtesy: Sameer Yasir
Image courtesy: Sameer Yasir
Two JCOs killed and six injured in Jammu terror attack, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri informs Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Inspector General of Police (Jammu Range) SD Singh Jamwal said on Saturday: "Around 4.55 am, suspicious movement was noticed by the Santri and his bunker was fired upon, then the fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn't known yet; they've been cornered in one of the family quarters."