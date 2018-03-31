CBSE paper leak: Jharkhand police arrest three from coaching centre, detain nine minors in Chatra; SIT probe on

In a new development to the CBSE paper leak case, Jharkhand police arrested three people and nine minors in Chatra, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Variar said adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is still going on.

According to DNA, the three people arrested were from a coaching centre called 'Study Vision' which reportedly leaked the question papers. Charges have been filed against them under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.

Three adults and 9 minors detained in Jharkhand over #CBSEPaperLeaks; 9 minors to be produced before Juvenile Justice Board: SP Chatra, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/Tj5MROl6cJ — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 31, 2018

The three arrested from the coaching centre include a teacher and two directors of the academy, said Variar. The CNN-News18 also reported the nine minors detained under the Juvenile Justice Act are Class X students and will be sent to juvenile correctional homes.

The Delhi Police had earlier already questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared, as the investigators sought to trace the origin of the leak.

All those questioned, including tutors and students, revealed that they got the papers from someone else. There is nothing to indicate that money was charged for sharing these papers, an official privy to the probe told PTI.

The CBSE also informed the police that they had received five complaints informing them that the two papers were leaked, another official said, adding that the contents of these complaints have been shared with them and will be examined.

In the complaint pertaining to the Mathematics paper, the board has said that a day before the exam, an e-mail was received on the CBSE chairperson's official ID informing about the leak, the officials said.

In the email, the sender had stated that the Mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and that it should be cancelled, they said.

The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp, according to the complaint.

In order to identify the sender of the email, the police had written to Google a couple of days ago, to share details about the email ID and on Friday, it sent a reminder to the search engine to expedite the process.

The Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the leaks. The first case relating to the leak of the Economics paper was lodged on 27 March and the other pertaining to the Mathematics paper was lodged on 28 March, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE. The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

With inputs from PTI