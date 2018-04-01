CBSE paper leak: Board suspends official in charge of Delhi exam centre, institutes inquiry

A CBSE official in charge of the Delhi school from where two teachers were arrested has been suspended with immediate effect, according to a report in India Today.

KS Rana, the official in charge of the exam centre in outer Delhi's Bawana has been suspended, according to a report in NDTV.

Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted, "On the direction of the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended KS Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre with immediate effect."

On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted (2/2) — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018

The news comes after three persons, including two teachers of a private school at Bawana in outer Delhi, were arrested by the crime branch for their suspected roles in leakage of the Class XII CBSE economics paper.

The accused have been identified as Rishabh, 29 and Rohit, 26, both teachers at a private school in Bawana, and Tauqeer, 26, a tutor at a private coaching centre, police said.

On the days of the examination, Tauqeer used to circulate leaked question papers about an hour before the beginning of exams among his tuition students who would further circulate them among their friends. He used to get the leaked papers on WhatsApp from Rishabh, who is a physics teacher and Rohit, who is a mathematics teacher, at the same school.

The trio is currently in police custody for two days during which they would be questioned over the money trail and whether they have leaked other papers.

The examinations for the Class X mathematics and Class XII economic papers were held on 28 March and 26 March respectively. The crime branch has questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE paper leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared.

