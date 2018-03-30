CBSE paper leak latest updates: Prakash Javadekar in huddle with board officials, expected to reveal retest dates shortly

Vociferous protests by students and Opposition leaders over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak controversy continued on Friday. Amid the agitations, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar met examination body officials to seek resolution of the crisis.

Javadekar is expected to give some clarity on the date of re-examinations as the students remain in a fix. He is also expected to explain the reasons for the paper leak.

The Union HRD minister, who also addressed students at a hackathon in New Delhi on Friday, accepted that the exponential development in information and technology tools warrants an upgrade in the security mechanism of the exam bodies too, as he told students he understands their anguish and will take action to prevent such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, police investigation in the case revealed that around 10 WhatsApp groups were used to spread the leaked question papers and parents had paid as much as Rs 35,000 to buy the leaked question papers, NDTV reported.

The police has reportedly also asked Google for help to trace down the whistleblower, who alerted the CBSE days before the examinations were actually held, the news channel said.

While the police has refused to name any schools, coaching centres or individuals in the case and has not yet made any arrests, the CBSE already seems to have reached the conclusion that its officials were not at fault.

CNN-News18 reported that CBSE sources have ruled out the possibility of an insider hand. The sources are said to have claimed that exam superintendents, who are tasked with taking the exam papers to centres, may have been involved in the leak.

The police has, however, refused to comment on the specifics of the case. The Delhi Police crime branch has also questioned the controller of examinations, CBSE in the case.

All this while, the question remains as to why the CBSE did not take preventive action, or cancel examinations, despite a whistleblower sending exact inputs two days prior to the exam via e-mail and courier.

Meanwhile, protests raged on in the national capital and other parts of the country as students were still unclear over the dates of retest, and whether or not they will clash with their other entrance tests. A parents and teachers association in Mumbai has written to the CBSE and the home ministry claiming that the paper leak has not affected the examination process in the state of Maharashtra, and therefore the students there should not be compelled to take a retest.

The aggrieved parents and teachers have turned down offers of political parties to back their protests.

CBSE students protesting against the cancellation of their Class X Mathematics examination have rejected an offer of intervention made by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), saying the Congress party's youth wing didn't consult them before formulating a memorandum.

Furthermore, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed outside Prakash Javadekar's house in New Delhi.

An anonymous email sent to the CBSE chief on the night before the Class X Mathematics exam urged for cancellation for the paper stating that the question paper was leaked on WhatsApp, the second FIR filled in the CBSE exam paper leak has revealed.

According to the FIR, a person named Dev Narayan had emailed CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal's official ID at around 1.39 am on 28 March, urging her to cancel the exam. In the email, the FIR reveals, the sender stated that "the mathematics paper has been leaked today on WhatsApp, please cancel tomorrow Maths paper (sic)".

The email also contains 12 pages of jpg attachments comprising of hand-written question paper of mathematics, says the FIR, which News18 posted on its website. The maths exam took place on 28 March.

The police is also investigating the handwritten notes.

In the meanwhile, News18 quoted a source at the HRD ministry as saying on Friday that dates for the re-exam have not been fixed yet. Citing a source, the news channel said that the government is still gauging the extent of the paper leak and that it's still unsure if a leak indeed took place.

Karwal had broken her silence on the paper leak on Thursday, stating that fresh exams will be announced soon. She had said that the decision to conduct fresh exams were taken in the interest of students.

However, students across India are not happy with the decision, accusing the central board of negligence. Students protested outside Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday and they were back on the streets on Friday as well.

The Class XII accountancy paper was also reportedly leaked on WhatsApp and social media, which prompted Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to order a probe and lodge a complaint with the CBSE.

More than 28 lakh candidates appeared for the Class X and XII examinations conducted by the CBSE from 5 March.

A total of 16,38,428 candidates had registered for the Class X examination, while 11,86,306 candidates had registered for the Class XII examination.

With inputs from PTI