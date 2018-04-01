CBSE paper leak: Delhi court sends two teachers, coaching centre owner to two days' police custody

Two teachers and a coaching centre owner arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the CBSE Class XII economics paper leak were sent to two days' police custody by Karkardooma court on Sunday, ANI reported.

The total number of arrests made in connection with the CBSE paper leaks in the national capital has risen to 15. The exam papers were supposed to be distributed at 9.45 am, but the two teachers allegedly broke the seal at 9.20 am, and sent photos of the question paper via WhatsApp to a tutor who runs the coaching centre, the Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch told ANI during a press meet.

According to PTI, the accused were identified as Rishabh and Rohit, teachers at a private school, and Tauqir, a tutor at a coaching centre in Bawana. The Delhi Police registered two cases in connection with the leaks.

The first case related to the leak of the economics paper was lodged on 27 March and the other pertaining to the mathematics paper was lodged on 28 March, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The Class X mathematics and Class XII economic papers were held on 28 March and 26 March respectively.

The Crime Branch questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared.

