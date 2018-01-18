Padmaavat row: Supreme Court suspends four-state ban; CJI asks 'how can you stop exhibit of film?'

Ahead of its release on 25 January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-talked about film Padmaavat still hasn't been able to come out of the murky controversy around it.

The film — even after the title-change, amendments suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and finally getting a 'U/A' certification by the board — has been declared banned in four states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana.

The filmmakers approached the Supreme Court of India and pleaded to intervene. Celebrated Indian lawyers Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi are representing the producers of the film, Viacom 18, TV reports claim. Now the Supreme Court has stayed a ban on the film, calling it a serious matter and "destroying federal structure"

If states are banning a film, then it is destroying federal structure.

It is a serious matter. If somebody has a problem,then he or she can approach appellate tribunal for relief. State can't touch the content of a film: Harish Salve representing producers of #Padmaavat in SC — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Supreme Court stays notification by Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, grants green signal to release of the film #Padmaavat. pic.twitter.com/Aqsi4x9meX — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Padmaavat row: How can you stop exhibit of a film? Asks Chief Justice of India to states — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018

It is also reported that the Chief Justice of India, during the hearing, slammed the state governments for abruptly banning the film. TV reports quoted CJI saying, "How can you stop exhibit of a film? My constitutional conscience is shocked."

CJI slams states for banning Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/cX0I6oRFQb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018

Salve also reportedly said, "State can't ban the film once the CBFC gives clearance." He also put forth his arguments before the apex court. Times Now quotes Salve saying, "State has political constituency to cater to, so i can't ban the release. Executive doesn't have a say on freedom of speech."

TIMES NOW tells you about the arguments presented by Harish Salve, lawyer representing the filmmakers, in the SC #PadmaavatPleaInSC pic.twitter.com/aaz2vzZ9yh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018

Padmaavat (the film) is based on the life and times of the fabled 13th century Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh who chose self immolation over falling prey to the clutches of foreign invader Alauddin Khilji, as mentioned in the epic poem Padmavat written by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. It is slated to release globally on 25 January along with Akshay Kumar's Padman.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 12:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 12:37 PM