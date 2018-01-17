Padmaavat: SC to hear plea of film's producers against ban on its release by various state govts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the plea of producers of controversial Bollywood movie Padmaavat against the ban imposed on its release by various state governments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission

of the counsel of the producer that the matter be heard urgently in view of the ban on its release by various state governments.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have banned the movie citing law and order issues.

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been at the centre of national controversy ever since it (then called Padmavati) was announced and continued to fan the burning protests against its release for the latter half of 2017. So much so that the film's initial release on 1 December, 2017 had to be stalled. The film was shunned by fringe groups like the Rajput Karni Sena, political parties, Rajput royalty saying it portrayed queen Padmini of Chittorgarh in a bad light. Hence, one after the other, many states banned the film.

With the turn of the year, Padmavati got rechristened as Padmaavat; CBFC gave the film a nod with a 'U/A' certificate and it got an official date of release. Hence, after all this, if the film gets banned in the above-mentioned four states, it could seriously hamper the business prospects of the film.

Padmaavat is scheduled to be released on 25 January.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:54 PM