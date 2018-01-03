Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted spending quality time with Akshay Kumar in South Africa

The newly married couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are currently in South Africa for Virat's cricket match series — six ODIs and three T20s starting from 5 January, recently met Akshay Kumar who is also on a vacation with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara in Cape Town.

The Indian Express reports that Akshay is in South Africa to celebrate Twinkle's birthday and the New Year. Akshay met Anushka and Virat over lunch and a few pictures of them sharing a light moment surfaced on the internet. Anushka and Akshay were seen together in Patiala House.

As Virat and Anushka were spotted spending quality time, a number of pictures have been ruling the internet and left fans of both very excited. The couple was also spotted enjoying on the streets of Cape Town with colleague and friend Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. Captain Kohli and Anushka also posted a picture on the social media and wished their fans on the new year.

On the other hand, Akshay and Twinkle's candid pictures are out too where they are seen chilling by the ocean and enjoying long drives. Akshay posted a few pictures on his Instagram.

While Akshay's Padman is awaiting a late January release, Anushka will soon be getting back to busy schedules with her home production Pari's promotion and wrapping up the shoot of Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.