Virat Anushka Wedding Reception in Mumbai LIVE: Couple hosts celeb-heavy celebration; see pics

More than two weeks after they tied the knot at an uber-lavish, ultra-secretive wedding in Italy, the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma nuptials continue to be a talking point. Now, it is the reception hosted in Mumbai by the newlyweds — where their colleagues and friends from the film and cricket worlds are expected to be in attendance — that has become the talking point.

In stark contrast to their reception in Delhi held on 21 December — which was mainly for family and close friends, and saw few VVIP attendees apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the Mumbai shindig is mainly for the couple's many celebrity friends. It is scheduled to kick off from 8.30 pm onwards on Tuesday, 26 December, at a swish five-star hotel.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Delhi: From Narendra Modi's visit to couples' dance, all the highlights

Among those invited to the do are Virat's Team India mates (Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma et al) and the who's who of Bollywood, including Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan (all of whom Anushka has worked with), Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

The venue for Virat-Anushka's Mumbai reception is the Astor Ballroom of the St. Regis; the hotel is no stranger to celebrity weddings, having previously hosted Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's reception as well.

Since the couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi ensembles for all their wedding-related ceremonies, it is expected that they will choose the designer's creations for the Mumbai reception as well.

Virat and Anushka met in 2013, when the shot for a shampoo commercial together. They started dating in 2014, which was when they began to make public appearances together. Widely hailed as new age 'royalty', the couple did have their fair share of ups and downs, as Anushka was relentlessly trolled whenever there was a dip in Virat's on-field performance. They were believed to have split up for a while in 2016, before finally getting back together.

While the couple had kept news of their upcoming nuptials under tight wraps, the media's interest was piqued when the Sharma and Kohli families were seen flying for Italy. Maharaj Anant Baba, whose aashram in Haridwar Anushka's family visits, also accompanied them to Europe. Amid frenzied speculation that traced the couple to the ultra-exclusive Borgo Finocchieto retreat in Tuscany, Virat and Anushka announced via Twitter that they had been married on 11 December.

After a brief honeymoon in Finland, the newlyweds returned to India just in time for their Delhi reception, meeting with Narendra Modi a day earlier to extend the invite.

Anushka will accompany Virat on Team India's tour of South Africa, before returning home to start work on Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Virat and Anushka will live in Mumbai, at a new home they have purchased in a Worli highrise.