Virat Anushka Wedding Reception in Mumbai LIVE: Couple hosts celeb-heavy celebration; see pics

Virat and Anushka appear at Mumbai reception:
Here's a very, very quick look at some of the celebrity invitees who have already made their way to the St. Regis for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai. Amitabh, Shweta, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and their respective families Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut Team India members AR Rahman Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and their families Saina Nehwal Sridevi and Boney Kapoor Siddharth and Aditya Roy Kapur Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Here's a very, very quick look at some of the celebrity invitees who have already made their way to the St. Regis for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Amitabh, Shweta, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and their respective families
Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut
Team India members
AR Rahman
Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and their families
Saina Nehwal
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Siddharth and Aditya Roy Kapur
Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan
UPDATE: The Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai is currently running approximately 45 minutes behind schedule. The couple was supposed to be present for a photo-op with the press and fans gathered outside the St. Regis Hotel between 8-8.15 pm. However, until 9.15 pm, the couple hadn't yet made their appearance.
The Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai is currently running approximately 45 minutes behind schedule. The couple was supposed to be present for a photo-op with the press and fans gathered outside the St. Regis Hotel between 8-8.15 pm. However, until 9.15 pm, the couple hadn't yet made their appearance.
Catch live visuals from the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai here:
Catch live visuals from the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai here:
A TIMELINE OF THE VIRAT KOHLI-ANUSHKA SHARMA WEDDING CELEBRATIONS: 7 December — Sharma and Kohli families spotted at the airport, along with Maharaj Anant Baba, flying for Italy. 9-10 December — Couple has an 'engagement' ceremony at the Borgo Finocchieto, reportedly the second-most-expensive vacation destination in the world, as per a Forbes report. This is followed by a mehendi/sangeet ceremony at the Tuscan retreat. 11 December — Virat and Anushka issue joint statements on Twitter stating that they have tied the knot. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," the couple said in a joint statement. 12 December — Couple heads on Finnish honeymoon. 19-20 December — Virat, Anushka return to Delhi. Meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend invite for Delhi reception. 21 December — Virat, Anushka host Delhi reception. 26 December — Mumbai reception takes place.
A TIMELINE OF THE VIRAT KOHLI-ANUSHKA SHARMA WEDDING CELEBRATIONS:
7 December — Sharma and Kohli families spotted at the airport, along with Maharaj Anant Baba, flying for Italy.
9-10 December — Couple has an 'engagement' ceremony at the Borgo Finocchieto, reportedly the second-most-expensive vacation destination in the world, as per a Forbes report. This is followed by a mehendi/sangeet ceremony at the Tuscan retreat.
11 December — Virat and Anushka issue joint statements on Twitter stating that they have tied the knot.
"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," the couple said in a joint statement.
12 December — Couple heads on Finnish honeymoon.
19-20 December — Virat, Anushka return to Delhi. Meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend invite for Delhi reception.
21 December — Virat, Anushka host Delhi reception.
26 December — Mumbai reception takes place.
Madhuri Dixit greets the couple — and looks like a million bucks while doing it!
Amitabh Bachchan made it a point to attend Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception in Mumbai, despite having his arm in a sling. Daughter Shweta was present to lend a supporting hand, while Abhishek and Aishwarya followed close behind.
Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and Rekha pose for the shutterbugs, on the red carpet at the #Virushka reception:
WATCH: WOW! ♥️— SpotboyE (@Spotboye) December 26, 2017
B-Town Beauties #KanganaRanaut, #Rekha & @MadhuriDixit at #VirushkaReception! 😍 pic.twitter.com/p6Ztr99KUi
Here's a video of the Bachchans — Amitabh, Shweta, Abhishek and Aishwarya — arriving at the venue:
WATCH #VirushkaReception: Shahenshah of Bollywood @SrBachchan arrives with his lovely daughter @earth2angel at the #Virushka reception at @stregishotels! ♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/9mcrhLRSEF— SpotboyE (@Spotboye) December 26, 2017
As celebrity guests stream in, here's who we spotted on the red carpet:
Sridevi with Boney Kapoor; and the diva Rekha
.@ImRo45 & @ritssajdeh ready for @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/sYca2gEakB— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Virat and Anushka are seen here with Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta:
.@Vaaniofficial is all set and pretty for the #VirushkaReception. pic.twitter.com/tZ1xGd3ARK— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 26, 2017
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night:
Sachin Tendulkar with his wife and daughter on the red carpet:
Here's another glimpse of MS Dhoni and his family making their way to the #Virushka wedding reception in Mumbai:
Exclusive video of @msdhoni - @SaakshiSRawat & their daughter Ziva arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/UgvvHyqZZj— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Here's a look at all of #Virushka's wedding outfits so far, as designed by Sabyasachi Mukerjee:
Which of @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma's looks from their wedding events did you like best? | #VirushkaReception | #Virushka— Showsha (@Showsha_India) December 26, 2017
VIRAT AND ANUSHKA POSE WITH TEAM INDIA MEMBERS:
.@arrahman takes a selfies with @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma at their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/T9ke1ohpjv— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Bollywood's finally begun to make their presence felt at the Virat-Anushka reception. Here are a few images of the celebrity guests who are only now streaming in:
Aditya Roy Kapur was seen on the red carpet with older brother Siddharth Roy Kapur:
WATCH #VirushkaReception: Brothers #AdityaRoyKapur & #SiddharthRoyKapur arrive at #VirushkaGrand Reception in #Mumbai! ♥️😍 @vidya_balan pic.twitter.com/QhGCaaqYE7— SpotboyE (@Spotboye) December 26, 2017
Saif Ali Khan's children, Sara and Ibrahim, were seen entering the St. Regis:
WATCH #VirushkaReception: #SaraAliKhan & #IbrahimAliKhan Arrive at #ViratKohli & #AnushkaSharma's Wedding Reception! ♥️😍#VirushkaReception @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/l6exqmx8hm— SpotboyE (@Spotboye) December 26, 2017
AR RAHMAN AND WIFE ARRIVE AT #VIRUSHKA RECEPTION:
MS DHONI AND WIFE SAKSHI ARRIVE AT VIRAT-ANUSHKA'S RECEPTION:
Exclusive video of Former Indian captain @msdhoni arrives at @imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #Virushka #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/nPWuAn9bOq— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Here's a short video of the couple at their reception, via Twitter:
🎥 | Anushka and Virat at their reception in Mumbai tonight ❤️😍 #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/XwqMq7vICd— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 26, 2017
Firstpost's lensman Sachin Gokhale was present at the St. Regis. Here are his photos of Virat and Anushka at their Mumbai reception:
Here's what designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had to say about Virat Kohli's look for his Mumbai reception:
Here's what designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had to say about Anushka Sharma's look for her Mumbai reception:
Here are the first photos of Virat and Anushka at their wedding reception in Mumbai:
Sunil Gavaskar and wife make their way to Virat-Anushka's wedding
Indian Cricketers @JUnadkat, @ashwinravi99 and @cheteshwar1 at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/tWjhwn5cyA— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Amish Tripathi seen at #Virushka wedding
BOLLYWOOD GUESTS BEGIN TO ARRIVE:
While Team India put in an early appearance on the red carpet, Bollywood was slower to make its presence felt.
Apart from Boman Irani, among the first B-town guests to arrive were Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani with his family.
While the Delhi reception was mainly for the family and close friends of the Kohli and Sharma families, the Mumbai do was for their high-rpofile colleagues from the film and cricket worlds.
Amid the the steady stream of celebrities, one spotted the Kohli family making their way into the venue.
Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Watch #Live visuals from the #VirushkaReception happening in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/D0ZLUeFuh6— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 26, 2017
Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey make their way to the #Virushka reception
TEAM INDIA MEMBERS SEEN AT #VIRUSHKA RECEPTION IN MUMBAI:
Umesh Yaadav was also among the early birds at the venue. He's seen here on the red carpet with his wife.
Image via Twitter/@ViratCrew
TEAM INDIA SPOTTED ON THE RED CARPET:
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were seen on the red carpet, making their way into the St. Regis.
Images via Twitter: @ViratCrew
.@NSaina arrives at @imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #Virushka #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/BuYeao38nz— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
CELEBRITY GUESTS BEGIN TO ARRIVE; BOMAN IRANI, TEAM INDIA MEMBERS AMONG FIRST ON RED CARPET
All dressed up for our dear captain's reception. Thank you @sgssilkmills for the wonderful outfit #wedding #reception #viratkohli #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/CmbQM8BCkv— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 26, 2017
HERE ARE VISUALS FROM OUTSIDE THE VIRAT-ANUSHKA RECEPTION IN MUMBAI:
Watch #Live visuals from #VirushkaReception happening in Mumbai. https://t.co/mwY6GhP8Sn— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 26, 2017
HEAVY SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS FOR CELEBRITY GUESTS
As the first celebrity guests began to arrive, one noticed heavy security presence, as bouncers patrolled the walkway leading up to the entrance, and manned the barricades keeping the press and onlookers behind.
Among the first guests to arrive were writer Amish Tripathi, Boman Irani and former cricketer Sandeep Patil.
OUTSIDE RECEPTION VENUE, FANS, PRESS KEEP VIGIL
The newlyweds themselves were safely ensconced inside the St. Regis in Lower Parel, but their countless fans and the media kept a close vigil outside the gates to the swish hotel.
Floral arrangements had been put up outside the venue, in readiness for the many celebrity attendees who are expected to be at Virat and Anushka's Mumbai reception — their second, after the earlier one in Delhi on 21 December.
Behind a barricade, the gathered mediapersons waited anxiously for a sighting of the couple, as did fans.
As at their Delhi reception, Virat and Anushka had granted the press a specific time-slot — between 8 and 8.15 pm for photo-ops.
WHICH OF VIRAT-ANUSHKA'S WEDDING LOOKS WAS YOUR FAVOURITE?
Virat and Anushka chose to wear Sabyasachi ensembles for all their wedding related ceremonies. Which of these looks did you like best?
ANUSHKA AND VIRAT ENTER RECEPTION VENUE
At around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, 26 December, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen entering the St. Regis hotel in the Lower Parel area — the site for their wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple were dressed down, and wore huge smiles as they sauntered in to prep for their grand event.
Images via Twitter/@AnushkaSFanCIub
More than two weeks after they tied the knot at an uber-lavish, ultra-secretive wedding in Italy, the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma nuptials continue to be a talking point. Now, it is the reception hosted in Mumbai by the newlyweds — where their colleagues and friends from the film and cricket worlds are expected to be in attendance — that has become the talking point.
In stark contrast to their reception in Delhi held on 21 December — which was mainly for family and close friends, and saw few VVIP attendees apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the Mumbai shindig is mainly for the couple's many celebrity friends. It is scheduled to kick off from 8.30 pm onwards on Tuesday, 26 December, at a swish five-star hotel.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Delhi: From Narendra Modi's visit to couples' dance, all the highlights
Among those invited to the do are Virat's Team India mates (Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma et al) and the who's who of Bollywood, including Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan (all of whom Anushka has worked with), Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, among others.
The venue for Virat-Anushka's Mumbai reception is the Astor Ballroom of the St. Regis; the hotel is no stranger to celebrity weddings, having previously hosted Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's reception as well.
Since the couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi ensembles for all their wedding-related ceremonies, it is expected that they will choose the designer's creations for the Mumbai reception as well.
Virat and Anushka met in 2013, when the shot for a shampoo commercial together. They started dating in 2014, which was when they began to make public appearances together. Widely hailed as new age 'royalty', the couple did have their fair share of ups and downs, as Anushka was relentlessly trolled whenever there was a dip in Virat's on-field performance. They were believed to have split up for a while in 2016, before finally getting back together.
While the couple had kept news of their upcoming nuptials under tight wraps, the media's interest was piqued when the Sharma and Kohli families were seen flying for Italy. Maharaj Anant Baba, whose aashram in Haridwar Anushka's family visits, also accompanied them to Europe. Amid frenzied speculation that traced the couple to the ultra-exclusive Borgo Finocchieto retreat in Tuscany, Virat and Anushka announced via Twitter that they had been married on 11 December.
After a brief honeymoon in Finland, the newlyweds returned to India just in time for their Delhi reception, meeting with Narendra Modi a day earlier to extend the invite.
Anushka will accompany Virat on Team India's tour of South Africa, before returning home to start work on Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Virat and Anushka will live in Mumbai, at a new home they have purchased in a Worli highrise.