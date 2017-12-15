Padman trailer: Akshay Kumar plays India's superhero in promising biopic of Arunachalam Muruganantham

The trailer of the much anticipated Akshay Kumar-starrer has released and the actor is touted as India's equivalent of Batman, Superman and the ilk.

The trailer of the film looks promising and sincere. Probably even more earnest than the toilet-building crusader that he played in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, possibly owing to the fact that he playing a simple, real-life hero in this R Balki directorial.

The story essentially revolves around the real-life achievements of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is noted for creating low cost sanitary napkins for women. His interest and efforts have eased the experience of menstruation for several hundred Indian women, especially those living in rural areas.

Playing the protagonist in Padman, Kumar will star along with Radhika Apte, who plays his wife and Sonam Kapoor, who plays an activist/educator/social worker from the city. Although very little has been shown of Kapoor and Apte in the trailer, it does seem like their characters are instrumental in the success of Kumar's crusade. Padman is an adaptation of a short story written by Twinkle Khanna in her second book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

The film is jointly produced by Kumar's Grazing Goat Pictures, Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Films and Balki, Gauri Shinde's Hope Productions. Padman is slated for a 26 January release.

Watch the trailer here: