Zero first look: Shah Rukh Khan reveals title, teaser and release date of upcoming film with Aanand L Rai

You know 2018 is going to be a fantastic year, when one of the biggest superstars in the country, Shah Rukh Khan, decides to name his next film Zero.

The film we've all been waiting for, SRK-Anand L Rai's next film, is titled Zero, and the teaser for the much awaited films is here.

The movie, which will see Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar, and also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Shah Rukh and Rai engaged in banter over the pending announcement on Twitter. The actor asked the filmmaker about when the title should be announced, and they reached a conclusion to release it at 5 p.m. on Monday.

SRK asked Rai, “.@aanandlrai sir, title kab announce karna hai? Ya 2018 mein bhi gaaliyan khaani hain?! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif,” to which the filmmaker replied, “Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge 😊Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?”

Khan then asked if Rai would only announce the title: “Accha rahega...Par sirf title announce karoge ya kuch dikhaaoge bhi? @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif” The filmmaker was more than happy to add, “Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye....😊 @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif.”