Baahubali 2 box office collection crosses Rs 1,500-crore mark; Dangal now at Rs 1,200 crore

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (also spelt as Bahubali 2) has become the first Indian film to breach the Rs 1,500 crore mark in global box office collections.

Baahubali 2 has touched this stellar figure within 21 days of its theatrical release.

The film, the follow-up to Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, has outperformed previous top-spot holders, the Aamir Khan films PK and Dangal, on its way to the 1,500-crore landmark.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted out the figures on Thursday morning, 19 May 2017; here's a look at the breakdown:

Dangal's total worldwide collections now stand at around Rs 1,200+ crore — fuelled by a record run in China that has seen box office figures soar by nearly Rs 500 crore.

PK, which previously had the honour of being India's highest earning film, has now slipped to the number three spot, with around Rs 792 crore in lifetime, worldwide box office collections.

At the number four position is Baahubali: The Beginning, with its Rs 650 crore earnings.

Baahubali 2has broken several domestic and international box office records since it released on 28 April 2017.

It's the fastest Rs 100 crore earner in Tamil Nadu; one of Kerala's highest grossing films; and its Hindi version alone collected a neat Rs 500 crore. It was also the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide box office collections.

Now Baahubali 2 only has its own numbers to beat in the weeks to come.

