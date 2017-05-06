Baahubali 2 box office collection: First Indian film to gross Rs 1000 cr worldwide

SS Rajamouli's box office shattering Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, reportsDeadline.

It has also become the first Indian film to cross the 1000 cr mark with its worldwide collections.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed this news on Twitter.

With ₹ 800+ Cr in India and ₹ 200+ Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do ₹ 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. 👏👏#1000croreBaahubalipic.twitter.com/Jt2YYMW9w5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017

It crossed the 800 crore mark on Thursday, 6 May, even as the film had varying total estimates, according to local box office trackers. However, they all agreed it is well past Aamir Khan's previous record-holder, PK, in the dust at 792 crores. BoxOfficeIndia.com reports that the Hindi version of the film, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Ramya Krishna, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in lead roles, has already grossed Rs 245 crore in just seven days at the box office. Bahubali 2 was shot in Telugu and later dubbed in the other languages, including Hindi. Prabhas was relatively unknown to Hindi audiences while Rana Daggubati starred in Dum Maro Dum, Department, Baby and The Ghazi Attack. The film has surpassed the biggest Hindi blockbusters of the decade including Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma's film, Sultan, which had earned Rs 208.99 crore in its first week. But Bahubali 2 (Hindi) has surpassed that record by a good 17 per cent. The film that released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam besides Hindi, has not only received an excellent response in the South but has also shown its popularity in the north. The film has already smashed many other existing records and is being widely appreciated by stalwarts like Rajinikanth among others, reports theTimes of India. Meanwhile, Prabhas has thanked his fans for the stupendous success of the film.