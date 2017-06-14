Allu Arjun announces Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India; he will play a soldier in this patriotic drama

After stunning audiences with his unique look in the trailer of his upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham, Allu Arjun's next project Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has been launched on 14 June, 2017.

This patriotic drama will go on floors in July, and will see Arjun essaying the role of a soldier. The actor made the announcement through a tweet.

My New Film " Na Peru Surya Na Illu India " Muhurtham Today. #AA18#NaPeruSuryapic.twitter.com/5Y9mPMkcyS — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2017

Writer Vakkantham Vamsi, known for Kick and Temper, will direct the film which is said to be high on action and emotion.

Tamil actor Arjun plays a pivotal role in the film, and Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead. Sarath Kumar is also a part of the cast and will play the antagonist.

When Vamsi pitched the story to Arjun, the latter instantly agreed because he saw merit in the script and Vamsi's vision, reports Hindustan Times. The music will be composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and Rajeev Ravi is responsible for the cinematography of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India.

The film is expected to release in 2018. It is set against the backdrop of war, and reportedly, a massive battle sequence will be shot too.

The news of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India comes a day after the shooting of Duvvada Jagannadham came to a close. In this film, Arjun seems to have two avatars — that of a Brahmin cook and a stylish young man. This revenge-drama is slated to release on 23 June.