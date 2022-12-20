The year 2022 has already blown past leaving us to wonder how these 12 months just went over so quickly. While the year came with several happenings from every corner of the world, the year was also quite big for the microblogging platform, Twitter. Thanks to Elon Musk taking over the social media site, the development came with several such tweets which made it to the headlines. However, there is still a lot to celebrate and the year saw a lot of incredible memes, global moments, and major happenings.

Well, it is not possible to fit everything in this single article, we still have narrowed down some of our favourite Twitter bits from this year that made it to the headlines.

Tweets that became popular in 2022

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022



Shortly after Elon Musk took over the world’s most notable social media platform, Twitter, he shared a tweet indicating his next target – Coca-Cola. The tweet which went quite viral, states, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

This tweet has been up for 16 hours. Something something something brand reputation pic.twitter.com/6GWn3A3AKK — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) November 11, 2022



The tweet made by a fake Twitter account impersonating the famous soft drink brand, Pepsi also went viral this year. The tweet by the verified account which claimed that “Coke is better” left several internet users perplexed. However, a close examination later revealed that the account is fake.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022



Another shocking tweet from Tesla owner, Elon Musk where he informed about the new policy for verified badges on Twitter. Calling the “lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark” bullshit, he noted that users will need to pay $8 every month for the blue ticks.

Queen Elizabeth will return in Multiverse of Madness — Lolo (@LolOverruled) September 8, 2022



One of the most high-profile deaths this year was the passing away of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Her death also triggered a flood of tweets, memes, and jokes. One such tweet was this.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015



The FIFA World Cup also made it to the headlines, especially after Argentina emerged as world champions. Speaking of which, while fans from across the world shared several tweets, a 7-year-old tweet also went viral where a man had made a prediction about how Lionel Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all time.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022



This tweet was yet another one from the new Twitter chief since he has been facing heavy backlash from people for bringing changes in the company. Musk in this tweet launched a poll by posing a question for his followers about where he “should step down as the Twitter head.” He further also pledged that he will abide by the results.

Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend? pic.twitter.com/bFEgoLiuDB — Seeker (@SamQari) May 26, 2022



This tweet recently went viral after people were seen describing their experience of visiting their friends’ homes and further having to wait in a room while the family finished their dinner. The user who was unhappy with such gestures added a comment, “Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend?” The tweet also invited several reactions from people and triggered a debate between many.

