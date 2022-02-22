World Thinking Day 2022: Find out why the day is dedicated to friendship, sisterhood and women empowerment

The day provides an opportunity to discuss issues that affect women and girls globally and provides a bigger forum for the WAGGGS' members to speak on these issues and suggest how they can be tackled

World Thinking Day is observed on 22 February each year by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS). The day celebrates friendship, sisterhood and women empowerment and aims to raise funds for 10 million girl guides and scouts present in 150 countries.

World Thinking Day provides an opportunity for discussing issues that affect women and girls globally. It also provides a bigger forum for the WAGGGS' members to speak out on these issues and suggest how they can be tackled.

History:

In 1926, Girl Scout and Girl Guide delegations from all over the world met in the United States for the fourth World Conference. The proposal for an annual day to give thanks to the international Girl Guide and Girl Scout movements was accepted in this meet.

The fourth World Conference decided that this special day would be known as Thinking Day. It was also agreed upon that the day would be celebrated on 22 February as it marked the birthday of Olave Baden-Powell, the World Chief Guide. The date was also chosen because 22 February was the birthday of Lord Baden-Powell as well, who founded the Boy Scout Movement.

In 1999, it was decided at the 30th World Conference in Dublin that the name of the day would be altered to World Thinking Day for more emphasis on the international nature of the WAGGGS organisation.

Theme:

The theme for World Thinking Day 2022 is “Our World, Our Equal Future: The Environment and Gender Equality.” The theme marks the start of a three-year plan to make the members more environment conscious.

Significance:

World Thinking Day presents a unique chance for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides from all over the world to interact with one another and discuss what issues they face. It also creates an opportunity to raise funds to carry out humanitarian projects.

World Thinking Day is marked through various events such as bake sales, hiking activities, seminars, discussions and more.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.