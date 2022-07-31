World Ranger Day 2022: From history to significance, here's all you need to know

The day is observed to honour rangers and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives while performing their duty

World Ranger Day is marked every year on 31 July to commemorate rangers who were killed or injured while they were in the line of duty and to celebrate the work that they do to protect the natural treasures and cultural heritage of the planet.

Who is a ranger?

A ranger usually refers to a forest or park ranger who has the responsibility of preserving and protecting parklands and naturally protected areas.

Rangers mostly work with other volunteers and staff members to maintain bridges, stiles, footpaths and gates. They are the backbone of the national park authority and spend most of their time out and about. They are the link between the national park authority and local people or visitors.

History

The first World Ranger Day was celebrated in 2007 on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the International Ranger Federation (IRF). This organisation was established in 1992.

It was founded when the SCRA (Scottish Countryside Rangers Association), ANPR (US Association of National Park Rangers) and the CMA (Countryside Management Association, the association that represents rangers in Wales and England) got together to sign a joint agreement.

Around the world, rangers are the first one to indulge in a fight to protect our natural heritage. So the day is observed to honour them and to pay tribute to rangers who lost their lives while performing their duty.

Significance

The 'World Ranger Day' assumes significance as it pays tribute to the park or forest rangers who put their lives at risk to protect the forests, natural parks and other natural resources. Many of the forest rangers lose their lives because of wildlife accidents or are killed by poachers or hunters.

Hence, the "Thin Green Line Foundation" was set up by Sean Will so that in case of deaths, their families can be protected with an insurance cover through this foundation. The day thus recognises their contribution and sacrifice in serving the nature.

