World Brain Tumour Day 2022: All you need to know about history and significance

A brain tumour can be life-threatening but is completely treatable in many cases. Some of the common treatments include surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, anti-seizure medication and steroid treatment

World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on 8 June with an aim to educate people about brain tumours. It also pays tribute to brain tumour patients, their families, healthcare professionals and caregivers who are involved in caring for people with the medical condition.

History

Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe first celebrated World Brain Tumor Day in the year 2000 as an international commemoration day. The German Brain Tumour Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe) was founded in the year 1998 and has 500 registered members from 14 nations.

What is a Brain Tumour?

A brain tumour happens when cells grow at an abnormal rate and form a mass within the brain. There are two different types of tumours: cancerous (malignant) tumours and benign tumours, which are non-cancerous.

What is the day’s significance?

The German Brain Tumour Association aims to find a cure for tumours of the brain. The association advocates science and research, especially in neuro-oncology, and facilitates international transfer of knowledge. The day is an international commemoration day to spread awareness about brain tumours among the public.

According to the National Health Portal, malignant brain tumour is extremely common in Germany as around 8,000 people suffer from the disease. Worldwide, around 500 new cases are diagnosed everyday. Cases of tumours that cause brain metastases are even higher. This most commonly happens among children.

The prevalence of brain tumours is increasing in India. As per a study on childhood cancer, brain tumour is most common in girls. The medical condition is prevalent in adults as well. The Indian Government has introduced the National Cancer Control Programme with an objective to prevent, screen, diagnose and treat the disease. The programme includes palliative care in the final stage.

