Will build an economy that maximises Brexit opportunities: New UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss' 'mistakes'

New Delhi: In his first public address as the prime minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak vowed to fix the country’s financial state and to build “an economy that makes the most of the Brexit opportunities.”

Standing outside 10 Downing Street in London, after being appointed premier by King Charles III, Sunak spoke of his predecessor Liz Truss’s “noble” aims but said some “mistakes” had been made.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis, the aftermath of Covid still lingers, Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over,” he said.

He said however he wanted to “pay tribute” to Truss whose tenure as leader lasted just seven weeks.

I will unite our country, not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. Watch my speech from Downing Street 👇 pic.twitter.com/diOBuwBqXc — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

Her tax-slashing budget sparked economic and political turmoil.

Also read: ‘Dishy Rishi’ turns ‘Fishy Rishi’: The controversies that Britain’s new prime minister will want public to forget

“She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of ill will or bad intentions, but mistakes nonetheless,” he said.

Truss resigned last week after her budget of tax cuts funded by debt sent shockwaves through markets, crashing the pound.

“I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things,” he added.

Sunak became the country’s first Indian-origin as well as first Hindu PM after winning the ruling Conservative Party’s leadership race on Monday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.