Rishi Sunak officially becomes UK PM after meeting King Charles III

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak on Tuesday met King Charles III who officially appointed him as prime minister of the UK.

Sunak on Monday created history after the ruling Conservative Party picked him as Britain’s first Indian-origin as well as the first Hindu PM. He is also the country’s youngest PM in nearly 200 years.

📸 His Majesty The King meeting Prime Minister @RishiSunak at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/tagSfc42ZL — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 25, 2022

His cavalcade was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace in London.

#WATCH | The UK PM-designate #RishiSunak arrives at Buckingham Palace in London to meet King Charles III. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/B40LdVwke4 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Shortly after his appointment, Sunak arrived at 10 Downing where he delivered his first address as the PM.

#WATCH | Rishi Sunak appointed new British PM by King Charles III, arrives at 10 Downing Street (Video source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Z6L6XvHEMz — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Sunak had a clear path to victory after his competitors Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson withdrew from the Conservative Party leadership race. Mordaunt, the last rival left after ex-PM Johnson dramatically pulled out on Sunday, failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs.

The 42-year-old who won the leadership contest on the day of Diwali has succeeded Liz Truss who has become the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Sunak who had lost the Conservative Party leadership race to Truss last month got another shot at scripting history as Truss battled criticism over her economic policies. Truss resigned last week after her budget of tax cuts funded by debt sent shockwaves through markets, crashing the pound.

Sunak has vowed to fix the British economy.

Sunak is a devout Hindu, has an Infosys connection

A practicing Hindu, Sunak took his oath as an MP at the House of Commons on the Bhagavad Gita. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. The couple met while studying at Stanford University in the US.

With inputs from agencies

