Why Ukraine is witnessing surge in Airbnb bookings amid war with Russia

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, people have been looking for several ways to support the war-hit country. From anti-war protests in different parts of the world to share videos about the resilience of Ukrainians, many internet users are doing everything possible to support the country.

While the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, some people have come up with an unusual way to help the country. Recently, a social media user called quentin.quarantino proposed a way to help the country by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb in Ukrainian cities. The intention behind the move is to provide shelter and immediate monetary assistance to people living in the war-hit country.

Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving pic.twitter.com/ai2Je8VKCt — IG: @quentin.quarantino (@quentquarantino) March 3, 2022

Following this tweet, hundreds of Airbnb users have been generously renting rooms for Ukrainians. The initiative saw a surge of bookings after the rental company stated that it will not be taking its share for all bookings in Ukraine amid the crisis.

We can confirm we are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time. https://t.co/WCQEFGIlXC — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) March 3, 2022



Later, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the overwhelming response. He stated that in 48 hours, 61,406 nights were booked in Ukraine, collecting a total $1.9 million for people in need.

In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That's $1.9M going to Hosts in need Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you https://t.co/MEitgKB5Eo — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

Prior to accepting these bookings, the home rental platform had made an announcement about helping Ukraine earlier this week. According to reports, Airbnb had declared that it would provide free housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, and also invited others to participate in the initiative. The home rental company had also suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus recently. Several social media users took to Twitter to share their views regarding the initiative. Many people shared screenshots of their conversations with Ukrainian residents, who would receive the booking amount. Have a look at some of these hear-warming conversations below:

I saw this idea and booked a locally owned AirBNB in Kyiv to help get money directly to the residents there. Air BNB have waived the fees for all Ukrainian properties 💛💙🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/B9MkCIAmu4 — Kay ♡ (@KayWestgate) March 4, 2022

Some individuals wrote that this was a great way to contribute funds for the Ukrainian people.

Many gave details about their bookings.

Another way to help #Ukraine. Booking rooms on #AirBnB in areas directly affected provides funds/support to Ukrainiens who need it most. I booked three rooms in the areas currently being attacked. #AirBnB have stopped all booking charges so £ goes straight to communities.🇺🇦💙💛 pic.twitter.com/bijrBbtyiX — Mol (@MollyMorriss) March 4, 2022



Reading these conversations will surely touch your hearts.

