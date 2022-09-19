A mother of a four-year-old child shared an image of a school form on Twitter where she gave some honest responses.

It is quite normal for parents to worry about their children’s academic as well as social well-being. During their growing age, they make a lot of efforts to make sure that their children are receiving the best attention and care and further learn to be responsible, independent, and hard-working. However, when it comes to younger kids, say four-year-olds, not much is to worry about them as they are just taking their first steps. However, this is where most of the parents go wrong while thinking that small kids don’t need attention in comparison to the older ones. Smaller kids are most vulnerable to any kind of changes and manage to easily catch changes and happenings around them, which is why it requires the parents to remain equally attentive and careful.

Parents also need to ensure that their kids are not overburdened from a young age. One such example recently came to light where a mother of a four-year-old was seen going all ‘cazz’ regarding her child’s academic performance, but still displayed a great amount of attention toward the kid’s social well-being.

A woman named Emily Gould recently took to Twitter and shared a school form of her where she provided some of the coolest and most savage responses to certain questions regarding her child.

Check the post here:

just being honest 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pZFfx81xzg — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) September 13, 2022

Among the four questions provided in the form, there was a question that asked about what things she would like her child to work on this year academically. However, it was the answer that caught the attention of social media users. She casually responded by saying, "Lol, who cares, he's four."

In other questions from the form, another question read, “Socially, one thing I would like my child to work on this term is:" to which she answered, “Not being a popular mean girl.”

Also, describing her son in three words while replying to another question, she wrote, “Radiant, self-sufficient, and effortlessly cool.” Finally, in the last question which asked if Emily wanted the teacher to know anything about her child, the mother in a joking manner said, “You will love Ilya. He’s such a sweet person that sometimes I wonder if he was switched at birth. (Then I remember I had a home birth lol).”

The picture of the form which Emily shared on her Twitter went viral immediately and many took to the comment section to laud the mother's witty yet genuine answers.

Check some responses:

I only got one word to describe T! (This is awesome btw) — Jessica Winter (@winterjessica) September 13, 2022

I’m sure the teachers appreciated your snark! You’re so cool. — C (@Doctor_Wuuuu) September 13, 2022

Always good to see parents working in harmonious partnership with schools. — Rustyboy (@Russ_cawley) September 16, 2022

Made my Saturday morning 🌄 🤗 let them grow and enjoy 😉 childhood. Cool mom on Twitter — I-Dream-sforce (@yuthikamehta) September 17, 2022

Its a blessing to have to a mom like this one.... Great 👏👏👏👏 A great Mom and Son relationship... — Arun (@arunjaipur594) September 17, 2022

The post has been retweeted over 90 times so far and received around 809 likes on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.