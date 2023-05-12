In response to the rise in spam calls from international numbers, the popular messaging app WhatsApp is taking action to address the issue. The Ministry of State for IT, represented by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has announced plans to send a notice to WhatsApp regarding this matter.

The increased occurrence of these spam calls has affected a significant number of Indian WhatsApp users, considering the app’s massive user base of over 500 million in India.

Onus on platforms, says IT Minister

During an event, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the importance of platforms like WhatsApp being held accountable for ensuring openness, trust, safety, and accountability to the digital citizens they serve.

The government has taken note of the issue of spam calls to Indian WhatsApp users from unknown international numbers and has decided to send a notice to WhatsApp. Junior Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has emphasized that digital platforms bear the responsibility for user safety.

Minister Chandrasekhar further stated that the government is committed to addressing any alleged misuse or breach of users’ privacy, and they will respond to each instance accordingly.

The minister’s remarks are significant in light of the recent surge in spam calls reported by WhatsApp users. Many users have expressed their frustration on Twitter, noting that a significant portion of these calls originated from country codes associated with Indonesia (+62), Vietnam (+84), Malaysia (+60), Kenya (+254), and Ethiopia (+251).

Chandrasekhar also tweeted on Wednesday that the government will investigate a claim that WhatsApp accesses the microphones of smartphone users while the phones are not in use.

He also said that the government is mulling on presenting a set of guidelines on what permissions should be enabled for preloaded apps.

WhatsApp responds to IT Ministry’s comments

In response to the government’s concerns and notice, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has issued a statement expressing its commitment to user safety and privacy. The platform emphasizes that user protection is a top priority for both Meta and WhatsApp. They acknowledge the government’s objective of keeping users safe and assure their alignment with this goal.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp highlights the platform’s dedication to user safety, emphasizing its leadership among end-to-end encrypted services. They address the issue of international scam calls, describing it as a new tactic employed by malicious actors. These scammers make missed calls, enticing curious users to return the call or message, ultimately falling victim to the scam.

WhatsApp’s statement affirms its dedication to combating such scams and ensuring user safety on the platform.

WhatsApp to leverage AI and ML to go after spam callers

WhatsApp has responded to the issue of increasing spam calls by highlighting the tools it already offers to users, such as the ability to block and report scammers, which helps prevent further contact from them. In order to combat the rise in spam calls, WhatsApp is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.

The company has stated that with the implementation of these revamped systems, they expect to reduce spam call rates by at least 50 per cent. This means that although a significant number of users may still receive spam calls at present, the company is actively working to address and minimize the issue.

WhatsApp has rapidly enhanced its AI and ML systems to effectively tackle the problem of spam calls. The company’s spokesperson expressed confidence that the new enforcement measures will lead to a substantial reduction in spam call rates. WhatsApp remains committed to continuously improving user safety and assures its users that they are working tirelessly to create a secure and protected experience for everyone.

