WhatsApp Scam: Hoax calls and messages from international numbers targeting Indian users see an uptick

Over the past few years, WhatsApp has gained immense popularity as a messaging app for individuals across the globe. However, this popularity has also made it a prime destination for unsolicited spam and promotional messages.

Consequently, many people have switched from traditional SMS messaging to WhatsApp. Regrettably, the scams on WhatsApp have become more sophisticated, posing new challenges to its users.

A new and increasingly common WhatsApp scam today involves receiving calls from international numbers, both audio and video, originating from countries such as Malaysia, Kenya, and Vietnam, as evidenced by the provided ISD codes.

These calls are becoming more frequent, and people are understandably worried about how scammers are getting access to their phone numbers.

WhatsApp operates using a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) network, which allows individuals to make calls from anywhere in the world without incurring additional fees.

This has provided scammers with an opportunity to easily make international calls to unsuspecting individuals. While receiving a call from a foreign number can be confusing, it’s important not to jump to conclusions about the caller’s intentions.

The intention of these calls remains uncertain, but scammers often aim to extract confidential information that they can use to gain access to a user’s account and steal money. As a result, it’s crucial for users to remain alert and avoid revealing any personal information during such calls.

It’s important to understand that receiving a call from an international number doesn’t necessarily mean that the call originated from the country indicated by the phone number. In today’s world, there are agencies that sell international phone numbers for WhatsApp calls, even if the caller is located in the same city as the recipient.

This underscores the need for users to exercise caution when receiving calls from unfamiliar numbers, regardless of whether they are domestic or international.

There have been reports of another form of scam where individuals receive job offers through WhatsApp messages. These scammers pretend to be representatives of reputable companies and offer part-time work that can be completed from the comfort of one’s own home. To gain people’s trust, scammers often offer a small reward for completing a simple “task.” Once the victim receives payment, they may become more trusting and fall prey to a larger scam that could result in significant financial losses. Such incidents have been reported in the past, and some Twitter users have shared their experiences to raise awareness about this type of scam.

To avoid falling victim to these types of scams, the best course of action is to avoid responding to unknown international calls.

These calls often come without warning, so if you receive one from an international number, it’s best to decline it and block the number for added security. These scammers could have various malicious intentions, from trying to obtain personal information to stealing money, so it’s better to err on the side of caution.

