While the error was later rectified, it did not stop Twitter users from having a laugh at the expense of the social media platform. The Embassy of Sweden in the Netherlands had a rather Shakespearian response to the situation

FP Trending December 14, 2022 16:21:38 IST
‘What’s in a name anyway:’ People in splits after Twitter marks Norway Foreign Ministry, PM as 'Nigerian'

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging platform has made headlines every single day. Be it the mass layoffs, the $8 verification blue tick or Elon Musk’s revelations concerning the ‘Twitter Files’, the social media platform has constantly been in the news, and not in a good way. Now, Twitter has once again made headlines, this time for mistakenly labelling the handle of Norway’s foreign ministry as a government organisation belonging to Nigeria. A screenshot of the gaffe was shared by Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who also tagged Twitter Support in its post. The mistake, and the Norwegian ministry’s polite attempt to point it out, have grabbed attention.

The post also mentioned that Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt
Were labelled as representatives of Nigeria.

Taking to Twitter, Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, “@TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate it if you could label us as Norway P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeld”. The post was shared with the screenshot of the error.


While the error was later rectified, it did not stop Twitter users from having a laugh at the expense of the social media platform. The Embassy of Sweden in the Netherlands had a rather Shakespearian response to the situation.


Some users wrote that the errors were linked to the recent mass layoffs. “They must have fired the one guy who knows how to find both countries on the map,” one person wrote.


Others jokingly combined the nations to form a new country “Nogeria”.


Of course, since the FIFA World Cup is underway, football wasn’t far from the minds of some individuals.


Users also responded with memes, with Dwight Schrute’s dialogue from The Office being a favourite.


A few claimed this was the new standard since Musk took ownership of the company.


Some also asked for visa free travel.


Others quipped they finally found the origin of the ‘Nigerian prince’ email scams.


Updated Date: December 14, 2022 16:21:38 IST

