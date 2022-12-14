‘What’s in a name anyway:’ People in splits after Twitter marks Norway Foreign Ministry, PM as 'Nigerian'
While the error was later rectified, it did not stop Twitter users from having a laugh at the expense of the social media platform. The Embassy of Sweden in the Netherlands had a rather Shakespearian response to the situation
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging platform has made headlines every single day. Be it the mass layoffs, the $8 verification blue tick or Elon Musk’s revelations concerning the ‘Twitter Files’, the social media platform has constantly been in the news, and not in a good way. Now, Twitter has once again made headlines, this time for mistakenly labelling the handle of Norway’s foreign ministry as a government organisation belonging to Nigeria. A screenshot of the gaffe was shared by Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who also tagged Twitter Support in its post. The mistake, and the Norwegian ministry’s polite attempt to point it out, have grabbed attention.
The post also mentioned that Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt
Were labelled as representatives of Nigeria.
Taking to Twitter, Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, “@TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate it if you could label us as Norway P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeld”. The post was shared with the screenshot of the error.
Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway😉
P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/wr6cb3yv2W
— Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) December 13, 2022
While the error was later rectified, it did not stop Twitter users from having a laugh at the expense of the social media platform. The Embassy of Sweden in the Netherlands had a rather Shakespearian response to the situation.
What’s in a name anyway 🤣🤣🤣
— Embassy of Sweden in the Netherlands (@ZwedeninNL) December 13, 2022
Some users wrote that the errors were linked to the recent mass layoffs. “They must have fired the one guy who knows how to find both countries on the map,” one person wrote.
They must have fired the one guy who knows how to find both countries on the map.
— Joel D. Parker (@J_d_parker) December 13, 2022
Others jokingly combined the nations to form a new country “Nogeria”.
Nogeria has been born.https://t.co/azyxjV59Pl
— home/javier (@javierdroide) December 13, 2022
Of course, since the FIFA World Cup is underway, football wasn’t far from the minds of some individuals.
Since we’re now one big country, Norgeria, you’ll let Haaland play for us at the next AFCON and World Cup, yeah?
— Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) December 13, 2022
Users also responded with memes, with Dwight Schrute’s dialogue from The Office being a favourite.
— + (@sx4iq) December 13, 2022
A few claimed this was the new standard since Musk took ownership of the company.
Norway, Nigeria…. Both start with the letter N. That’s enough according to actual Twitter standards under Musk.
— Anita Pavoni 🇪🇺 (@AnitaPavoni) December 13, 2022
Some also asked for visa free travel.
“Visa free” for Nigerians now won’t be bad after all🌝😅?
— Hammed A. Akande, M.Sc. (@drhammed) December 13, 2022
Others quipped they finally found the origin of the ‘Nigerian prince’ email scams.
So it’s actually been Norwegians all along that keep sending everyone those letters about a dead prince and advance-fees… 😂
— Joel Strandberg (@JoelStrandberg) December 13, 2022
What are your thoughts on this story?
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Both social media company and crime scene': Elon Musk's latest comments on Twitter spark row
In no time, Musk’s tweets went viral. Several users took to the comments section to laud the billionaire
Elon Musk reportedly threatens to fire and sue Twitter employees who leak information to the press
Elon Musk is evidently not happy about Twitter employees sharing emails and memos with journalists after he took over. He was particularly not happy about the news of him turning office spaces into bedrooms at Twitter HQ, being leaked to the press.
Elon Musk to auction off assets and souvenirs from Twitter's San Francisco HQ
Elon Musk will be auctioning off a bunch of stuff to free up space at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ. These items include a large statue of the Twitter bird, office computers, and other stuff from the office kitchen.