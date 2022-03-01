What is UK doing to help Ukrainian refugees? New visa rules explained

After facing criticism for not doing enough for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, the UK government introduced visa concessions. Refugees can come to the UK if they have relatives who are British nationals. But what about those without immediate family in the country?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered a refugee crisis with over half a million fleeing the conflict-hit country, according to the United Nations.

The European Union has eased its rules on refugees, allowing them to settle in its member states for three years. It estimates that the number of those trying to leave Ukraine will go up to four million, as Russia refuses to let up.

The EU nations are becoming a haven for Ukrainian refugees and the pressure is building on the United Kingdom to do more to accommodate them. Where does the nation, which is no longer a part of the bloc after Brexit, stand?

The new relaxations in UK visa rules

After persistent calls to do more for Ukrainians feeling their war-hit nation, the Boris Johnson-led government has changed visa rules for those looking to seek refugee in the United Kingdom. On 27 February, the UK Home Office announced that Ukrainians related to British nationals can come to the country. However, these relaxations are only temporary.

UK home secretary Priti Patel said that the extended visa rules apply to “immediate family members”, allowing Ukrainians to “seek sanctuary” in the UK.

The family migrations visas are free for family members of British nationals. According to the BBC, it is applicable if the British national is:

A spouse or a civil partner

An unmarried partner with whom the applicant has been living in, and has been in a relationship for at least two years

A parent if the person living in Ukraine is under the age of 18

A child who is under the age of 18

An adult relative who is a caretaker because of a medical condition

English language capabilities and proof of income are among other requirements. However, UK Visas and Immigration will look at “an alternative grant to come to the UK”, said the Home Office.

Where can Ukrainians apply for the visa?

However, visa application continues to be a challenge for Ukrainians, as the UK visa application centre in the capital Kyiv remains closed. Those hoping to find refuge in the UK will have to apply through a temporary centre put up in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, or the visa centres in Poland, Romania, Hungary, or Moldova. Around 50,000 refugees have crossed over to these neighbouring countries in the west, according to the UN.

Visa applications will have to provide biometrics like fingerprints and upload the required documents to an online portal. The approval process is expected to take 24 hours.

What happens to Ukrainians without relatives in the UK?

As of today, the rules are only applicable to those with immediate family in the UK. Those without relatives cannot enter the country.

However, the UK government is being criticised by Labour for not doing enough for Ukrainian refugees. Though the rules have been changed, they do not cover close relatives, leaving even siblings out.

UK’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the relaxations “shameful”. “Updated guidance just published by Home Office shows even this first step does NOT apply to wider family,” she wrote on Twitter.

Is there a way out for other Ukrainians?

Ukrainians can apply for the standard visa for tourism, visiting family and friends, or volunteering. This is the only alternative available for those who do not have immediate family in the UK. The processing of these visas can take up to months. Moreover, they are only applicable for six months and cost £95 (Rs 9,598).

According to the UK Home Office, Ukrainians can apply for visas to work and study. But this cannot be done in Ukraine, which means refugees will have to upload their applications for a country they have fled to. “If you are able to safely travel, you can apply ...in one of the nearby countries,” say the guidelines.

For Ukrainian nationals currently in the UK, some concessions have been announced. Those who are unable to extend their visas can continue to stay without leaving the country or reapplying. Those with visitor visas can change to a point-based or a family visa route.

No 10 under fire

Yet, there is pressure on No 10 to do more for those fleeing Ukraine. MPs and non-government organisations are demanding that the country introduce humanitarian visas for those fleeing Ukraine.

Thirty-seven Conservative MPs have written to Boris Johnson to do more for refugees, reported The Guardian. “It is clear that this is not another migration crisis; this is a crisis of war. This should not be business as usual – we need sincere and immediate support for the Ukrainian people. The United Kingdom cannot flag or fail, our message must be clear: Ukrainian victims of war seeking refuge are welcome,” the letter said.

But as of now, the UK is not ready to offer a complete visa waiver. “Security and biometric checks are a fundamental part of our visa approval process worldwide and will continue. That is vital to keep British citizens safe, particularly as Russian troops are now infiltrating Ukraine and merging into Ukrainian forces,” she said.

