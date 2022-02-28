Russia-Ukraine conflict: Which countries are opening their doors to refugees?

The UN refugee agency has reported that more than 368,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday and that another five million would seek refuge in neighbouring countries — triggering a situation worse than the 2015 migrant crisis

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the global refugee agency, has estimated that more than 360,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russia’s attacks.

Our UN Refugee Agency spokesperson @ChrisMelzer_NYC reports from the border: https://t.co/o8b23V2xpF — UNHCR News (@RefugeesMedia) February 27, 2022

The United Nations fears that this conflict could see more 5 million Ukrainians seeking refuge in neighbouring countries — far more than there were during the 2015 migrant crisis, when 1.3 million Syrian, Afghan and other asylum seekers from conflict-torn countries flooded into Europe, the most in a single year since World War II.

Let’s take a look at which countries are letting in Ukrainian refugees.

Poland

A large number of Ukrainians have crossed over into Poland, where the authorities have counted some 156,000 crossing since the invasion started early Thursday.

Border guards counted some 77,300 arrivals from Ukraine on Saturday alone.

The refugees have arrived in cars, in packed trains and even on foot.

Polish officials have announced its border will be open to fleeing Ukrainians, even those that do not have official documents.

Reception points have been set up for those seeking meals, medical assistance and information.

“We do continue to see increases in the numbers of people trying to leave the country,” a senior US defense official was quoted as saying, adding, “The lines are stacking up on the Ukrainian side of the border with Poland.”

Polish interior minister Mariusz Kaminski told TIME that his country was prepared for another wave. “We will do everything to provide safe shelter in Poland for everyone who needs it,” he said.

Also see: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: As countries fight it out, thousands run for cover

Hungary

Hungarians have rushed to the Ukrainian border to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

According to police data, more than 70,000 refugees have streamed into Hungary from Ukraine since Thursday.

Hungary's move to take in Ukrainian refugees is much different from the scenes in 2015 when Prime Minister Viktor Orban had ordered for razor-wire fences to be built and border detention camps to keep out migrants.

"Everyone fleeing Ukraine will find a friend in the Hungarian state," Orban said in an interview Sunday.

Slovakia

The country, which shares 97 km of common border with Ukraine, has also been welcoming Ukrainian refugees in large numbers.

In fact, the Slovakian ministry of the interior has announced that all Ukrainians fleeing the war will be permitted to enter the country, including those who do not have a valid travel document.

Furthermore, Finance Minister Igor Matovic announced, according to a Reuters report, that Slovakia would support people who shelter refugees from Ukraine with financial aid.

Slovak households and institutions will receive 200 euros ($225) a month for an adult and 100 euros a month for a child they accommodate, Matovic said.

The government has also approved sending artillery ammunition and fuel to Ukraine's forces, and agreed to host a NATO battlegroup to enhance the alliance's eastern flank.

Moldova

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled to Moldova, where the government set up tents and vowed to keep its borders open to help.

According to an article from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, about 15,800 Ukrainian arrivals have crossed the border in the last 24 hours, as the Interior Minister of Moldova, Ana Revenco, revealed.

Romania

So far 7,000 Ukranians have made their way to Romania to be safe.

Many families are opening their homes to provide them with safe refuge.

Officials in Bucharest say that we are ready to admit 5,00,000 Ukranians and shelters are being created.

In Romania, volunteers are holding signs offering accommodation, transport and mobile phone hotspots to allow refugees to stay in contact with friends and relatives back home.

"It’s just heartbreaking,” said one Romanian volunteer, Andrei Dascalescu, who drove 100 miles to the border with his partner Paula to offer assistance, as per a report in The Scotsman. “Hundreds of mothers with two, three, four children and no father, crossing on foot, with strollers and trolleys and bags. Young girls with dogs and cats. Cars full of children and luggage."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.