West and the Rest: Asia wants Ukraine war to end, Europe and US want more even if Ukrainians continue to die

Exactly a year ago, on 24 February last year, Russia invaded Ukraine. The jury is still out on whether the Ukraine-Russia war should end, a poll has found.

A poll commissioned by European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and Oxford University has found that people in Turkey, India and China would like to see the war end even it means loss of territory.

On the other hand, people in the US and western Europe are of the opinion that Ukraine should not settle without winning the war even if it means “a longer war or more Ukrainians being killed.”

Catch the live updates on first anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war here

“A year since Russia’s war on Ukraine began, the US and its European allies have regained their unity and sense of purpose,” the ECFR report said.

It added, “But the study also reveals a wide gap between the West and the ‘rest’ when it comes to their desired outcomes for the war and differing understandings of why the US and Europe support Ukraine.”

The opinion poll recorded responses from 19,765 across nine EU countries, Great Britain, the United States, China, India, Turkey and Russia.

‘West and the rest’

European people along with the government think that the only way to stop the war is to win it. Americans, similarly, believe that “Ukraine must regain its territory if lasting peace is to be secured.”

Meanwhile, around 42 per cent of Chinese think that the war between Ukraine and Russia needs to stop even if it requires Ukraine to surrender some territories.

In India and Turkey, the desire to end the war is even stronger with 54 per cent of Indians and 48 per cent of Turkish people wanting a ceasefire.

An enemy for the West, an ally for the rest

When asked “Which best reflects your view on what Russia is to your country?”, 79 per cent of Chinese chose “an ally – that that shares our interests and values” or a necessary partner – with which we must strategically cooperate”.

Also read: China urges Russia, Ukraine to resume direct peace talks as soon as possible

Both Turkey and India chose similar options, although more Indians think of Russia as an ally.

Seventy per cent of the respondents in US and EU, however, see Russia as an “adversary” or “rival”.

According to the ECFR report, the hostility of European people is “reflected in their preference not to buy Russian fossil fuels even if it results in energy supply problems.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.