Ukraine War First Anniversary LIVE: China urges Russia, Ukraine to resume talks, warns against using nuclear weapons
China made the comments in a 12-point paper on the 'political settlement' of the crisis, timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
China urges Russia, Ukraine to resume direct peace talks as soon as possible
China called Friday for Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks as soon as possible while insisting that nuclear weapons must not be used in their conflict.
China made the comments in a 12-point paper on the “political settlement” of the crisis, timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible,” said the paper, released on the foreign ministry’s website.
UN votes to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw troops from Ukraine
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly Thursday to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the war with a call for a “just and lasting” peace.
Ukraine earned strong backing in a non-binding vote that saw 141 of the 193 UN members in support, seven opposed and 32, including China and India, abstaining.
Coming on the eve of the first anniversary of the brutal war, support for Kyiv was little changed from that of last October when 143 countries voted to condemn Russia’s declared annexation of four Ukraine regions.
India, China abstain from UN General Assembly vote for peace in Ukraine
India and China were among the 32 members of the United Nations General Assembly that abstained from the UN vote demanding Russia to “immediately and unconditionally” withdraw troops from Ukraine.
On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.
Drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, the resolution was passed 141-7.
In Russia-Ukraine war, information became a weapon
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, and the first to see algorithms and TikTok videos deployed alongside fighter planes and tanks.
The online fight has played out on computer screens and smartphones around the globe as Russia used disinformation, propaganda and conspiracy theories to justify its invasion, silence domestic opposition and sow discord among its adversaries.
Now in its second year, the war is likely to spawn even more disinformation as Russia looks to break the will of Ukraine and its allies.
AP
One year on, huge majority of Ukrainians confident of victory
Some 95 per cent of Ukrainians are confident of their country's victory against invading Russian forces, according to a poll conducted in early February by the Ukraine-based Rating Group institute.
The study, published just days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, also showed a boost in confidence towards Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to the survey, trust in President Zelenskyy has grown to 90 per cent compared to 36 per cent in January 2022, a month before the invasion.
Meanwhile, trust in the army was up to 97 per cent from 65 per cent in 2019.
AFP
Ukrainians pray, ready for strikes one year after Russian invasion
Ukrainians will hold ceremonies across their war-ravaged country Friday on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assure them of victory even as they face the threat of new missile strikes.
A year ago to the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin stunned the world by sending troops across the border, in a move seen as punishment for Kyiv's pivot to the West.
On Friday, Zelenskyy will hold a news conference to mark the bitter milestone, while commemorations will be held across the country.
One of the ceremonies will be held in the town of Bucha, which has become a byword for Russian atrocities, while priests will lead prayers for peace.
AFP
US to impose 'sweeping' sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war: White House
The United States will announce "sweeping" new economic sanctions against Russia and more support for Ukraine on Friday, a year after President Vladimir Putin ordered the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.
"The United States will implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for Putin," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.
Ukraine will dominate a virtual summit of the G7 countries Friday -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- that will also be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
AFP
UN demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly Thursday to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the war with a call for a "just and lasting" peace.
Ukraine earned strong backing in a non-binding vote that saw 141 of the 193 UN members in support, seven opposed and 32, including China and India abstaining.
Coming on the eve of the first anniversary of the brutal war, support for Kyiv was little changed from that of last October when 143 countries voted to condemn Russia's declared annexation of four Ukraine regions.
AFP
US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid
The United States will send Ukraine a new military aid package worth $2 billion, a top US official said Thursday, a day before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.
"Today, the United States announced a further $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CNN.
He did not give details of the types of armaments to be expected in the package.
AFP
One year of Russia-Ukraine war: What has happened thus far, what could happen next
On 24 February 2022, Russia announced that it is invading Ukraine.
Three days prior, President Vladimir Putin in a televised address claimed the sovereign nation was an ‘integral part’ of Russian history.
Announcing that he would deploy ‘peacekeeping’ forces to the region, Putin signed agreements to recognise three breakaway regions – Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
China, a firm Russian ally, has called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Moscow and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.
The plan issued Friday morning by the Foreign Ministry also urges the end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, measures to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, and steps to ensure the export of grain after disruptions caused global food prices to spike.
China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict, but it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine over even refer to it as such while accusing the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames" by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.
AP
G7 increases economic aid to Ukraine to $39 billion
The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers on Thursday announced increasing the bloc's economic aid to Ukraine to $ 39 billion and called upon the IMF to deliver a fresh financial package to the country by March to help it deal with the impact of the Russian invasion.
The G7 finance ministers and Central Bank governors deliberated on Ukraine's overall economic condition at a meeting here on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian aggression.
The meeting was virtually joined by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.
PTI
India abstains in UNGA on Ukraine resolution
India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need to reach 'comprehensive, just and lasting peace' in Ukraine, as New Delhi questioned whether the world was 'anywhere near a possible solution' acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv a year into the Ukrainian conflict.
India was among the 32 nations that abstained as the 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution 'Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine' Thursday, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters.
The resolution, which received 141 votes in favour and seven against, underscored the 'need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations'.
PTI
One Year of Russia-Ukraine War: Will the conflict end in 2023?
It’s been a year since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine from the north, east, and south. President Vladimir Putin dubbed the invasion a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarisation” and “denazification” of the country to protect ethnic Russians, prevent Kyiv’s NATO membership and keep it in Russia’s “sphere of influence”. Ukraine calls it a war and it’s a long-drawn one.
The Russia-Ukraine war has left the world divided and fueled fears that confrontation could slide into an open conflict between Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which comprises the US, the UK and its allies. Two of the world’s most powerful countries – America and China – have picked their sides.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday expressed confidence in his country’s victory over invading Russian forces, as the United Nations marked the eve of the war’s first anniversary by voting overwhelmingly to demand Moscow withdraw.
Since the war started, Western leaders have rushed to support Kyiv, and G7 ministers discussed new sanctions on Russia Thursday, while the White House said Washington would announce “sweeping” new measures.
Zelenskyy vowed to keep up the fight as Ukraine prepared to mark one year since the invasion on Friday.
“We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail,” Zelenskyy said on social media.
“We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land.”
In the capital Kyiv, which saw Russian troops at its doorstep at the start of the invasion last February and has suffered relentless attacks since residents remained defiant.
Ahead of the anniversary, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned that Russia was planning a missile attack on Friday to mark the day.
In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin promised victory as he laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before meeting soldiers in Red Square under blue skies and brisk temperatures.
Russia’s “unbreakable unity is the key to our victory,” said Putin, who has likened his offensive to Moscow’s fight against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945.
Political commentators say the 70-year-old Kremlin chief is steeling Russians for long conflict with the West, insisting the country’s survival is at stake.
