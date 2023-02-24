Ukraine War First Anniversary LIVE: China urges Russia, Ukraine to resume talks, warns against using nuclear weapons

09:59 (ist)

Ukraine War Anniversary LIVE

China urges Russia, Ukraine to resume direct peace talks as soon as possible

China called Friday for Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks as soon as possible while insisting that nuclear weapons must not be used in their conflict.

China made the comments in a 12-point paper on the “political settlement” of the crisis, timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible,” said the paper, released on the foreign ministry’s website.

