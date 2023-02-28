'Were you born stupid or did you work at it?': Stephen King's exchange with climate change denier goes viral

Climate change has become a byword in our lives, but some individuals still persist in denying its existence. Many people over the globe still deny the idea of strange weather events being exacerbated by climate change. One of these climate change deniers recently got schooled by author Stephen King on Twitter. The chat has grabbed eyeballs, with social media users lauding King for taking on the issue with his trademark wit. The dispute began when Nick Adams, political commentator and climate change denier, dropped a video of snowfall in Los Angeles and made a comment about global warming.

“This is near Los Angeles. Where is your global warming now, liberals?” wrote Adams while sharing the video. The clip shows snow falling in Los Angeles while people go about their daily lives. Some individuals can be seen filming the snow around them.

This is near Los Angeles. Where is your global warming now, liberals? pic.twitter.com/xw3VvzhBfp — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 27, 2023

Adams’ tweet prompted a lot of reactions. Author Stephen King wrote, “Were you born stupid or did you work at it?”

Were you born stupid or did you work at it? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2023

Adams shot back with a criticism of the writer’s books. “Your books are shit. Try writing something real America cares about,” he replied.

Your books are shit. Try writing something real America cares about. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 28, 2023

Needless to say, Adams’ war of words with Stephen King snowballed into a controversy, with several people coming out in support of the iconic writer. “Another first grader response to one of the biggest best-selling authors in the world,” one user wrote.

Another first grader response to one of biggest best selling author in the world. — Éire D’Arcy (@YPurcell) February 28, 2023

““…that America cares about.” Bro, Stephen King’s The Shining sold 700,000 copies and was adapted into a movie that grossed nearly $50 million at the box office. Sure, buddy, Americans don’t care about him”, another user sarcastically quipped.

“…that America cares about.”

Bro, The Shining sold 700,000 copies and was adapted into a movie that grossed nearly $50 million at the box office.

Sure, buddy, Americans don’t care. 🤨 — 🏳️‍🌈ᴄᴀᴍ ᴄʜᴇᴍʟɪᴄᴋ🏳️‍🌈 (@sapphicst0ner) February 28, 2023

“Everyone knows King’s works. Most people have never heard of your books. No one will remember them, since they won’t get reprints. While King will be remembered for decades and maybe centuries, no one will ever recall you”, one individual reminded Adams.

Everyone knows King’s books. Most people have never heard of yours. No one will remember them, since they won’t get reprints, and while King will be remembered for decades and maybe centuries, no one will ever remember you. — Elvis Bob Rasputin (@Elvis_Bob) February 28, 2023

Several users were also critical of Adam’s views on climate change. “Tell me you don’t know science without saying you don’t know science,” one person joked.

Tell me you don’t know science without saying you don’t know science — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) February 27, 2023

Another said that Adams had just proved the very thing he was trying to mock.

You just proved the point that you were trying to mock 😂😂 — Realist (@BurnerNumber44) February 28, 2023

Los Angeles and parts of southern California faced a rare snowstorm last week. The National Weather Service called it one of the strongest storms to hit the state, as per an Associated Press report.

