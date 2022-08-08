Weather reporter reacts as he discovers TV with touch screen technology

American weather reporter Greg Dutra was in for a pleasant surprise when he realised his weather map could zoom in, zoom out and even tilt with his touch. Twitter users have also shared their reaction

A weather reporter in the US had a hilarious reaction when he discovered that his weather map was a touch screen.

The video shared by ABC Chicago reporter Greg Dutra showed how he reacted when he discovered that his weather was touch screen. The video shared last week showed Dutra reporting on weather updates on live television. While he was delivering the report, his hand touched the map on the screen and it moved. Dutra was astounded to see the map move with his touch and broke out into laughter.

Dutra was joined by his fellow news anchors Terrell Brown and Val Warner who also exclaimed as they saw the updated weather map screen moving according to their touch. Warner could be heard saying, “That’s so cool,” as Dutra and Brown explored the weather map features. Dutra was also able to tilt the map into a three-dimensional look and was quite intrigued to see its wide range of capabilities. He laughed as the map was able to zoom in and zoom out and said, “It’s a great day.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dutra wrote, “This wasn’t in the training manual! Terrell Brown and Val Warner and I went off the rails when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on ABC7 Chicago.”

This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago 😂 pic.twitter.com/almrdxqz3d — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) August 4, 2022

The video has been viewed by over 4.5 million Twitter users since it was shared on the microblogging site. Reacting to the overwhelming response his video has garnered, Dutra tweeted, “Well this blew up. I’ve got nothing to sell or plug except be nice to those around you. Everyone’s going through something.”

Well this blew up 😂 I’ve got nothing to sell or plug except be nice to those around you. Everyone’s going through something 👍 — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) August 4, 2022

One of the viewers demanded an update of the weather bulletin where Dutra can incorporate all the new features of the touch-screen weather map. The comment read, “Now we need the 3-days later version...you'll be all flash manoeuvres - swipe, swoop, pinch.”

Now we need the 3-days later version...you'll be all flash maneuvers - swipe, swoop, pinch 😁 — pat (@satchmokash) August 8, 2022

Another user commented, “Their joy is palpable. This is like the 21st-century version of the Nintendo 64 kids. You can't not love this.”

Their joy is palpable. This is like the 21st-century version of the Nintendo 64 kids. You can't not love this. pic.twitter.com/Gg2avSbITv — Gregorius 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@GregoriusDaneli) August 7, 2022

