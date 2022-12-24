Watch: YouTuber on mission of hugging Elon Musk gets seal of approval from Twitter CEO

Social media nowadays are full of bizarre content. With each passing day, from unimaginable practical pranks to seemingly-impossible challenges, we come across a number of content ideas, enough to blow our minds. However, a YouTuber, known by the name Fidias, broke all the norms and took up the task to hug Twitter CEO Elon Musk as a part of his latest video project of “hugging 100 celebrities.” He has already completed 99 of them including big names like MrBeast and Andrew Garfield. But, the remaining one became too far a bridge to cross.

Fidias has attempted anything and everything to achieve his target, whether by spending months outside SpaceX or by dressing up as a bluebird. But all went in vain until a couple of kids shared the message with Musk during the Tesla owner’s visit to the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar. After the match, when Musk went on to shake hands with a few children in the stands, a boy informed him about Fidias’ wish.

Best video i ever watched @elonmusk ( dm me Elon to arrange the hug ) pic.twitter.com/ZTKTD98kKQ — Fidias (@Fidias0) December 22, 2022



The Youtuber himself uploaded a clip of the encounter on Twitter. In the clip, the anonymous boy told Musk, “There is a famous Youtuber named Fidias who wants to hug you.” In response, the billionaire asked, “So, you want me to hug him?” Then the kid along with the others encouraged him cheering, “Yes. Hug him. Please hug him.”

Dropping the video, Fidias wrote in the caption, “Best video I have ever watched. DM me Elon to arrange the hug.” To anyone’s surprise, Musk marked his presence in the comment section and wrote, “Will do it.”

Will do it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022



The reply undoubtedly excited the content creator. He shared another video thanking the kids. He noted, “Some kids I have never met gave me the best Christmas gift ever.”

These kids gave me the best Christmas present 🎁 ⁦@elonmusk⁩ pic.twitter.com/hfLdWiVukU — Fidias (@Fidias0) December 23, 2022



The adorable encounter between Musk and the kids certainly delighted internet users. Since being surfaced on the microblogging site, Fidas’ tweet has earned more than 16 million views so far. It has also garnered over 1 lakh likes and numerous reactions.

A user wrote, “They’re so excited and Elon is so cute with them.”

They’re so excited and Elon is so cute with them — LibertasMundi 1776 Boudica Spirit (@LibertasMundi22) December 23, 2022



Another person noted, “Elon is in total dad mode with those boys.”

Elon in total dad mode with those boys haha — Brandie (@Brandie333_) December 23, 2022



An individual stated, “Those little guys are so excited to see this hug. They’re so funny.”

What a guy! Those little guys are so excited to see this hug. They’re so funny. — Gina Mason – Zaring (@GinaZaring) December 23, 2022



Fidias is a notable figure among the YouTube community for pulling interesting pranks and stunts. He has more than a million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Previously, Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, took to Twitter to complain about the spam she was receiving after the YouTuber asked his viewers to urge her to inform Musk about him. She also advised her son not to hug the YouTuber. However, nothing alarming happened as a result of the situation.

