Watch: Woman falls three times while filming sister's proposal
Later, in an interview to Jacaranda FM, Celine Edwards said, 'I'm not a photographer, I'm actually a chef. It is my sister, and I just wanted to take a video of the engagement. I was so excited and I just fell. Three times'
Wedding proposal videos are loved by internet users. Many adore the romantic and dreamy proposal videos that are often found doing the rounds on social media. But the clip of a woman’s epic failure to capture a cute proposal at the beach has left people in splits.
The video shows a couple standing on the beach with romantic music playing in the background. Another woman, later identified as Celine Edwards, can be seen holding a camera to capture the moment of the proposal. According to a report in South Africa’s Sunday Times, Edwards was at the spot to film her sister’s beach proposal.
As the man proposes to his partner, Edwards tries to capture the moment on her phone, but falls down. She then tries to get the angle right, but ends up capturing the ground and rocks instead.
Edwards tries to get up and film the proposal properly, but she stumbles for the third time. "No man, I can't," she is heard saying as she keeps stumbling, according to Sunday Times. She just about manages to capture the final few moments of the proposal. Luckily, the couple had a backup photographer to capture their happy moment.
Watch the video here:
Her only task is to shoot the proposal… pic.twitter.com/J9oqmL01jl
— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 19, 2022
Later, in an interview to Jacaranda FM, Edwards said, "I'm not a photographer, I'm actually a chef. It is my sister, and I just wanted to take a video of the engagement. I was so excited and I just fell. Three times."
Here's how the internet reacted:
To sum it up in two lines...
Camera rolling..!!
Action..!!
-Director's touch..@guruprasath
— Arunprasad (@arunprasadrao) July 20, 2022
Ok … maybe, possibly the first fall was staged, but certainly not the second nor third fall that was real !!
— ralphnice (@RALPHNICE) July 19, 2022
Liked her dedication , even after toppling twice, she has tried her level best . Good going girl
— Dr Rinku Srivastava (@drrinkusri) July 20, 2022
*Me complicating simple things when my crush is watching* https://t.co/V32SomyfyP
— No0b (@No0BatLife) July 20, 2022
She did everything except shooting video https://t.co/WXLPfRrkKL
— Sumi (@Sumi_Scorpio) July 20, 2022
This is not the only video of a proposal that has grabbed eyeballs recently. Another clip that went viral saw a man’s surprise proposal at a MacDonald’s outlet get rejected. While the man went down on one knee and offered his partner a ring, she shook her head and walked away after a short conversation. The man later followed her through the crowd, embarrassed that his proposal had had been rejected:
Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga
— ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Maharashtra's Naneghat leaves internet puzzled with reverse flow of waterfall
Naneghat is a mountain pass that is between the Konkan coast and Junnar (ancient town) in Deccan plateau in the Western Ghats. This pass is located about three hours away from Mumbai and is popular among serious trekkers
Watch: Avalanche hurtles towards trekkers in Kyrgyzstan; terrifying moment caught on camera
The footage of the avalanche racing towards the group was captured by Harry Shimmin, a tourist who had broken away from the group to take photographs.
#Watch: Single auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh carrying 27 passengers stuns bystanders
The footage of the cops counting the number of passengers one by one has gone viral on social media