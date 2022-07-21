Watch: Woman falls three times while filming sister's proposal

Later, in an interview to Jacaranda FM, Celine Edwards said, 'I'm not a photographer, I'm actually a chef. It is my sister, and I just wanted to take a video of the engagement. I was so excited and I just fell. Three times'

Wedding proposal videos are loved by internet users. Many adore the romantic and dreamy proposal videos that are often found doing the rounds on social media. But the clip of a woman’s epic failure to capture a cute proposal at the beach has left people in splits.

The video shows a couple standing on the beach with romantic music playing in the background. Another woman, later identified as Celine Edwards, can be seen holding a camera to capture the moment of the proposal. According to a report in South Africa’s Sunday Times, Edwards was at the spot to film her sister’s beach proposal.

As the man proposes to his partner, Edwards tries to capture the moment on her phone, but falls down. She then tries to get the angle right, but ends up capturing the ground and rocks instead.

Edwards tries to get up and film the proposal properly, but she stumbles for the third time. "No man, I can't," she is heard saying as she keeps stumbling, according to Sunday Times. She just about manages to capture the final few moments of the proposal. Luckily, the couple had a backup photographer to capture their happy moment.

Watch the video here:

Her only task is to shoot the proposal… pic.twitter.com/J9oqmL01jl — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 19, 2022

Later, in an interview to Jacaranda FM, Edwards said, "I'm not a photographer, I'm actually a chef. It is my sister, and I just wanted to take a video of the engagement. I was so excited and I just fell. Three times."

Here's how the internet reacted:

To sum it up in two lines... Camera rolling..!!

Action..!!

-Director's touch..@guruprasath — Arunprasad (@arunprasadrao) July 20, 2022

Ok … maybe, possibly the first fall was staged, but certainly not the second nor third fall that was real !! — ralphnice (@RALPHNICE) July 19, 2022

Liked her dedication , even after toppling twice, she has tried her level best . Good going girl — Dr Rinku Srivastava (@drrinkusri) July 20, 2022

*Me complicating simple things when my crush is watching* https://t.co/V32SomyfyP — No0b (@No0BatLife) July 20, 2022

She did everything except shooting video https://t.co/WXLPfRrkKL — Sumi (@Sumi_Scorpio) July 20, 2022

This is not the only video of a proposal that has grabbed eyeballs recently. Another clip that went viral saw a man’s surprise proposal at a MacDonald’s outlet get rejected. While the man went down on one knee and offered his partner a ring, she shook her head and walked away after a short conversation. The man later followed her through the crowd, embarrassed that his proposal had had been rejected:

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

