Watch: Woman chops hair at brother's funeral who was killed in Iran protests

More than a week has passed since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died while in custody for not wearing a hijab in a “proper way”. Iranian women continue to stage massive protests against the incident. Many have shared videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs in a bid to protest against Amini’s death. As protests continue in over 80 cities in Iran, men and women from all walks of life have come together on the streets. These massive demonstrations have so far led to the death of over 40 people including members of the security forces. Among the people who lost their lives during the agitations was Javad Heydari, who was among those protesting Mahsa Amini’s death. Now a video has come to the fore where the sister of the victim was seen cutting off her hair at her brother’s funeral as she breaks down into tears.

A video shared on Twitter shows Heydari’s sister sitting at the funeral with other women as she cries out loudly and further chops off her hair with a pair of scissors. Later, she also offers her hair over her brother’s grave while other grieving women stand behind her.

Watch the video here:

Javad Heydari’s sister, who is one of the victims of protests against the murder of #Mahsa_Amini, cuts her hair at her brother’s funeral.#IranRevolution #مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/6PJ21FECWg — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) September 25, 2022



The heartbreaking video has gone viral on social media where many took to the comment section to extend their support to the protests and further also expressed grief over the demise of Javed Heydari. A user wrote, “We are going to stand strong”, while another said, “I wish all those who are sitting at home can see how they are killing young people, how they are being beaten and dying.”

An infuriated user further also commented, “Your blood will not be trampled on, we promise.”

Check some reactions:

We do see them and it breaks our hearts. The pain of seeing a mother weeping for her son surpasses nationality-it’s the love of humanity installed from our Creator, God. — BornAgainInJesusChrist (@BornAgain2InOne) September 26, 2022

This storm can’t stop now — ठाकुर (महाकाल का पुजारी) (@Fbj90iuOR9FAsQU) September 25, 2022

The prize of freedom. Glory to the free people of 🇮🇷 — Kevin (@kevin_cracknell) September 25, 2022

May the struggle be won. — Indunil Kankanamghe (@indu_kam) September 26, 2022



What happened in Iran?

Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman was visiting the Iranian capital Tehran with her family on 13 September 2022 when she was arrested by the Guidance Patrols, or the Gasht-e-Ershad, known as Iran’s “morality police” as her clothes reportedly did not comply with Iranian law.

Notably, according to the country’s law, women must cover their hair and neck properly with a hijab (headscarf) while in public.

However, while being in custody, the girl collapsed and later died in the hospital after remaining in a coma for three days. While the authorities attributed her death to a “sudden heart failure”, many have claimed that she was hit in the head with a baton which led to her death. Since then, the incident has unleashed anger among the Iranian women, with many blaming the government for her death.

