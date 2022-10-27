Watch: WHO officials groove to BTS' Permission To Dance in middle of meeting

A video highlighting the importance of exercise has surfaced on the Internet. It was shared by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Twitter. In the clip, the WHO delegates can be seen dancing to BTS’s song “Permission to Dance”. A dance break was taken during a meeting of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific that took place in Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday. In the caption of his tweet, Tedros emphasised the importance of physical exercise during long meetings. He added, “Thank you to colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As BTS says – we don’t need “Permission To Dance” or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy.”

Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy! pic.twitter.com/9YO2PS6glR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2022

The video received a wide range of reactions. A user wrote that the world needs to understand the importance of BTS and the songs created by the band.

The world need to understand the importance of BTS 💜 — kth // STREAM BTS // VOTE❗ (@thv_shi) October 27, 2022

Some viewers called Tedros a dynamic leader.

Such a dynamic leader! — Daniel (@dmeresa1) October 26, 2022



Many people appreciated this step taken by WHO.

Great idea! leaders need to stay healthy also. — Jon Sanaga (@SanagaJon) October 27, 2022



An individual wrote that if office people took dance breaks every day, then there would be less strokes.

No joke though, if office ppl did this on a daily basis there would be a ton less strokes out there 👏🏼 — Lilo🖤 (@flytomy1306) October 27, 2022



For some, the video is the best thing on Internet today.

I LOVE THIS! — Kez⁷ 💜 아포방포 💜 🧑🏼‍🚀 (@KezWithLuv7) October 27, 2022



A viewer said that he is very proud of BTS.

So proud of BTS — nethra krishna (@nethrakrshn6) October 27, 2022



Another wanted everyone to focus on how this move is beneficial for both mental and physical health.



This is not the only time when people at a workplace took a dance break. In 2020, a video went viral in which healthcare workers of Boston Medical Center (BMC) were seen celebrating the arrival of the first shipment of Covid vaccine at the centre with their killer dance moves.

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020



The video was shared by BMC’s President and CEO, Kate Walsh.

