Watch: WHO officials groove to BTS' Permission To Dance in middle of meeting

FP Trending October 27, 2022 19:44:38 IST
WHO officials groove to BTS' Permission To Dance in middle of meeting. Videograb: Twitter

A video highlighting the importance of exercise has surfaced on the Internet. It was shared by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Twitter. In the clip, the WHO delegates can be seen dancing to BTS’s song “Permission to Dance”. A dance break was taken during a meeting of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific that took place in Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday. In the caption of his tweet, Tedros emphasised the importance of physical exercise during long meetings. He added, “Thank you to colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As BTS says – we don’t need “Permission To Dance” or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy.”

Have a look at this video here:

The video received a wide range of reactions. A user wrote that the world needs to understand the importance of BTS and the songs created by the band.

Some viewers called Tedros a dynamic leader.


Many people appreciated this step taken by WHO.


An individual wrote that if office people took dance breaks every day, then there would be less strokes.


For some, the video is the best thing on Internet today.


A viewer said that he is very proud of BTS.


Another wanted everyone to focus on how this move is beneficial for both mental and physical health.


This is not the only time when people at a workplace took a dance break. In 2020, a video went viral in which healthcare workers of Boston Medical Center (BMC) were seen celebrating the arrival of the first shipment of Covid vaccine at the centre with their killer dance moves.

Watch this video here:


The video was shared by BMC’s President and CEO, Kate Walsh.

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 19:44:38 IST

