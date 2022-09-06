Watch: Whale floating through bioluminescent algae in darkness amazes internet

A Twitter video, which has been creating much buzz across the internet world, shows a whale that looks like it is floating through space

A starry night is something that people love to watch. We often imagine rare objects by drawing imaginary lines in the sky. But have you ever witnessed a giant whale swimming across the starry night sky? Though it might sound unbelievable and bizarre at the same time, here we have come up with a video that can spark disbelief for a moment and appear magical as well. A Twitter video, which has been creating much buzz across the internet world, shows a whale that looks like it is floating through space. However, in actuality, the creature is gliding over bioluminescent algae. The black and white image gives the impression that the scene is occurring in space.

A whale shark gliding through bioluminescent algae appears to be swimming in space. Credit: Mike Nultypic.twitter.com/JZSz9TJEWy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 5, 2022

The video was first shared on Reddit and earned much popularity then. Now, the same video has been circulating again after a Twitter page named Wonder of Science has uploaded it on its official Twitter handle. However, the caption of the post suggests that the video credit goes to Mike Nulty.

The footage depicts the algae growing on the whale’s body shining like stars in the darkness. The same colony of microbes has taken over the entire water body, giving it the appearance of outer space. However, there is no mention of the location where the sight was recorded.

The caption of the video reads, “A whale shark gliding through bioluminescent algae appears to be swimming in space.” Since being shared, the clip has received over 2.5 million views and more than 1 lakh users have liked it so far. People fell short of words after watching the 30-second clip and found no word except “amazing” to describe it.

A person called it “absolute magic.”

Another user noted, “This is the space guardian.”

An individual tagged the mammal as a “flying whale.”

One person could not believe his eyes and wrote, “Surely this isn’t real.”

Here are some other reactions:

Recently, a terrifying video of a whale went viral where an enormous humpback whale can be seen leaping out of the ocean and landing on a boat. The incident happened in the Gulf of California’s Topolobampo bay and the horrifying video was shared by a user on her personal Twitter account.

As per reports, four onboard passengers got severely injured following the sudden attack. The viral video of the mishap accumulated nearly 52,000 views on Twitter.

