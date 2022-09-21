Watch: Viral drone footage of damaged Gaoliao bridge in aftermath of Taiwan quake

A massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake recently struck Taiwan, the tremors of which were felt in neighbouring countries including China and Japan. While the high-intensity earthquake caused widespread damage to including several buildings, roads, bridges and houses. It also derailed train carriages in the sparsely populated southeastern region.

Visuals of the damage have gone viral on the internet. Besides, a video from Taiwan’s eastern Hualien county showing the collapsed bridge has gone viral.

A video shared by CNN on Instagram shows the 600-meter-long damaged Gaoliao bridge’s plight following the earthquake:

Drone footage of the collapse of the Gaoliao Bridge in Hualien County helps to show the scale of destruction after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, damaging buildings and triggering tsunami warnings https://t.co/v8nUayI7OA pic.twitter.com/mrdWTkmeit — CNN (@CNN) September 20, 2022

Many people took to the comment section to express their concerns over the devastating conditions following the earthquake. While many were worried, some also prayed for the well-being of the people of Taiwan.

Here are some reactions:

That’s a terrible disaster. Bless the people of Taiwan and all the people going through disasters around the world. — Fran (@proudalbertan2) September 20, 2022

Devastating — Samantha Headley (@SSHeadley) September 20, 2022

Sad to see. One of my favorite places in Taiwan. — Chris Cyr (@Poppersghost) September 20, 2022

Taiwan earthquake

Earlier on Sunday, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, causing massive damage across the island nation and triggering tsunami warnings. As a result of this, several buildings, roads, and bridges were damaged and several people were trapped under the debris. The epicentre was reported to be in Taitung county.

While no casualties have been reported so far, rescue and restoration work are underway.

