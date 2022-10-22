World

Watch video: Man joyfully welcomes friend with Bhangra at Heathrow Airport

Some people commented that Indians are the best when it comes to celebration

October 22, 2022
Videograb showing doing Bhangra at the airport. Twitter

Meeting a friend or a family member at an airport or a railway station after a long time is one of the best moments in one’s life. That joy of meeting a close one is beyond what can be comprehended in words. Some even express this joy by doing bhangra and hugging their beloved friend. A video has been shared recently on Twitter in which a man can be seen giving his friend a warm welcome after he sees him at Heathrow Airport, London. Needless to say, the warm desi welcome has been winning hearts on social media.
As soon as the man sees his friend coming with his luggage on the trolley, he walks towards him while doing bhangra. His friend also starts to do bhangra and then they both give each other a tight hug.

Have a look at this video here:

The post made the day of a lot of people. Some people commented saying Indians are the best when it comes to celebration.

An account said that his cheeks hurt because he can’t stop smiling through a gif.

Many people found the heartwarming video lovely.

A viewer said, “That’s the best thing I’ve seen in ages.”

This is not the only video which shows the joy of meeting a loved one. A video was shared on Twitter in September where two young brothers from Afghanistan hugged each other tightly and got emotional when they reunited.

Watch this video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hussain Manawer (@hussainmanawer)

As per the caption of the video, the two brothers from Afghanistan got separated at the airport while escaping war. They had been apart for months.

There is no denying how happy we can get for our loved ones. A video was recently shared on Instagram in which a groom fell down miserably as he danced while sitting on his friend’s shoulders during a wedding procession.

Watch the video here:


The groom’s friend could be seen excited for his wedding. While carrying the groom on his shoulders, he attempted to dance and the groom also started to groove. They both ended up falling and people around them came to their rescue.

