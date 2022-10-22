Meeting a friend or a family member at an airport or a railway station after a long time is one of the best moments in one’s life. That joy of meeting a close one is beyond what can be comprehended in words. Some even express this joy by doing bhangra and hugging their beloved friend. A video has been shared recently on Twitter in which a man can be seen giving his friend a warm welcome after he sees him at Heathrow Airport, London. Needless to say, the warm desi welcome has been winning hearts on social media.

As soon as the man sees his friend coming with his luggage on the trolley, he walks towards him while doing bhangra. His friend also starts to do bhangra and then they both give each other a tight hug.

Have a look at this video here:

This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport pic.twitter.com/Wr9JbRv3Qg — UB1UB2 Southall (@UB1UB2) October 21, 2022

The post made the day of a lot of people. Some people commented saying Indians are the best when it comes to celebration.

Indians are the best when it comes to celebrations 🥳🎉 Happy Diwali to all — Gautam (@Gautam26030542) October 21, 2022

An account said that his cheeks hurt because he can’t stop smiling through a gif.

Many people found the heartwarming video lovely.

Woke up to this lovely tweet. Thank you. — Wassup (@Wassups2s) October 21, 2022

A viewer said, “That’s the best thing I’ve seen in ages.”

That’s the best thing I’ve seen in ages 🥰 — GSB (@GSB70366229) October 21, 2022

